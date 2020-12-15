Jute Prices

as on : 15-12-2020 02:48:22 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Islampur(WB)16.00-23.81556.006300630031.25
Raiganj(WB)14.00-12.5456.006200620031.91

Published on December 15, 2020
