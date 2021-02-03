Jute Prices

as on : 03-02-2021 04:26:44 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Jute
Beldanga(WB)50.00NC1150.005600555030.23
Kasimbazar(WB)40.00-20453.005600560031.76
Bethuadahari(WB)14.50-41.005300-21.84
Islampur(WB)10.00-33.33222.006300640026.00
Raiganj(WB)10.00-28.57189.006200630026.53
Kaliaganj(WB)6.00-14.2981.006300630028.57
Kalna(WB)3.00-15.254900-11.36
Champadanga(WB)0.60-6011.604900465016.67

Published on February 03, 2021
TOPICS
jute
