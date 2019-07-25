Karnataka begins cloud seeding

India in list of Nissan job axing targets worldwide
Japanese car brand to reduce headcount in India by 1,710 in 2018/19
As the monsoon continues to play truant, drought-stricken Karnataka has begun cloud seeding to enhance precipitation across the State. The cloud-seeding operation was launched from the HAL Airport in Bengaluru on Thursday by the Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department and trials were carried out over Kolar and Chikkaballapur districts.
From Monday, cloud seeding will be carried out for about 90 days from two locations, Mysuru and Hubballi, said GN Srinivas Reddy, Director of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre. Radars to identify rain-bearing clouds are being set up in Bengaluru, Gadag and Surpur in Yadgir district.
The target areas for cloud seeding will be identified based on factors such as rainfall deficit and moisture deficiency, cloud formation and data generated by the radars, Reddy said. “Conditions are now favourable for cloud seeding,” he added.
So far, the progress of monsoon in Karnataka has not been satisfactory, Reddy said. While half of the State has received normal rains, there is deficit in the remaining areas. Cumulative rainfall across Karnataka this monsoon season has witnessed a deficiency of 19 per cent till date. The Malnad region that consists of Western Ghats has the highest deficit of 33 per cent, while the shortfall in the drought-prone North Interior Karnataka is at 21 per cent. The deficit in Coastal Region and South Interior Karnataka is estimated at 16 per cent each.
Karnataka had previously carried out cloud seeding in 2017. “Third-party evaluation of the cloud seeding exercise during 2017 had revealed that there was 27 per cent enhancement of rains,” Reddy added.
Japanese car brand to reduce headcount in India by 1,710 in 2018/19
Huge layoffs across the supply chain as ancillary suppliers and dealers grapple with the crisis
Among the goals listed are a ‘collision-free society’
The idea is to infuse racing in customers’ minds
Want to splurge as well as save for the rainy day? Here’s a game-plan
No, shows data from the recent RBI survey
Besides being cost-effective, the risks are shared among the family members
Taxpayers must pay attention to all what’s on the government’s radar and keep their dealings clean
More and more people and organisations are online, leaving digital footprints every step of the way. Taken ...
Remembering Hemant Kumar, the honey-tinged voice of Bollywood, on his 100th birth anniversary
The attack on Sudha Raghunathan and family bares the underlying bigotry of the Carnatic music scene. It is ...
Tapper families spend almost half a year without access to safe drinking water or healthcare facilities in ...
Musings on how lunar tides have influenced marketers and their wares
Hotels and OTAs (online travel agents) have been frenemies for a while now, engaged in a furious battle to get ...
Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...