Kharif cultivation likely to increase in Maharashtra  

The State government has announced that it expects higher kharif cultivation compared to the last year. According to the State government estimates, more than 151 lakh hectares of land will be under kharif cultivation this season.

Soybean cultivation is likely to increase this kharif because of the higher price farmers received this season.

The State has average 141.98 lakh hectares land under kharif cultivation ( except sugarcane). Last year by October, sowing was completed on about 142.83 lakh hectares ( 101per cent).

The overall kharif sowing including sugarcane takes place on over 151.33 lakh hectares. Last year, 96 per cent ( 145.90 lakh hectares) of sowing was carried out ( including sugarcane).

The statement issued by the State government following the kharif meeting headed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday mentions that foodgrains will occupy the majority of 151.33 lakh hectares kharif cultivation this season.

Certified seeds

State Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse said that the government is taking efforts to provide certified seeds to farmers. He said that soya seeds would be made available considering the rise in soya sowing. Jowar, bajra, rice, corn, tur, mung, urad, groundnuts, soybean, and cotton are some of the major kharif crops in Maharashtra. Speaking to reporters Bhuse appealed to farmers that sowing operations must not be carried out till there are sufficient rains.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked Agriculture Department officials to plan kharif operations meticulously using technology. He said that agricultural output plays a major role in the State economy and the government will provide all help to farmers to sow and harvest maximum crop.

‘Farmers unhappy with PMFBY’

Chief Minister Thackeray said that farmers are facing major issues with the insurance scheme Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) as the scheme is not working well on the ground. “We are taking a follow-up with the union government and the government is considering our concerns,” Thackeray said.

Earlier, the officials had hinted that the State government is considering launching a crop insurance scheme and opt-out of the PMFBY.