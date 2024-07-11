Kissandhan Agri Financial Services (Kissandhan), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sohan Lal Commodity Management Pvt Ltd (SLCM), has appointed Gurinder Singh Sehmbey as its Chief Executive Officer.

With a career spanning nearly three decades and recognised as one of the 50 Most Influential Rural Marketing Leaders, Gurinder Singh Sehmbey brings his wealth of expertise and strategic insight in business development with hands-on experience in cultural and economic affairs across the NBFCs and sectors. Previously, he held management positions in companies such as SV Creditline, Poonawalla Fincorp, Agriwise FinServ, Religare Finvest Ltd, and Magma Fincorp.

A well-known veteran and growth facilitator in the industry, his expertise is in agricultural financial solutions including SME loans, agri loans, micro-LAP, auto-lease to name a few.

