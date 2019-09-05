Kribhco’s profit before tax up 26%

Fertiliser cooperative Kribhco on Thursday reported 26 per cent increase in profit before tax to ₹205.54 crore during the last fiscal and announced 20 per cent dividend for the members.

Its profit before tax stood at ₹162.56 crore in the 2017-18 and had declared 18 per cent dividend.

“Your society has posted a pre-tax profit of ₹205.54 crore and the society’s net worth has increased from ₹3,413.05 crore in the year 2017-18 to ₹3,507.88 crore as on 31st March ,2019,” Kribhco Chairman Chandra Pal Singh said while addressing the 39th annual general meeting.

It has a total membership of 9,462 cooperative societies and the paid-up share capital of the society was ₹389.11 crore as on March 31, 2019, he added.

Kribhco’s urea production stood at 23.42 lakh tonne and ammonia output was 13.65 lakh tonne with 106.74 per cent and 109.39 per cent capacity utilisation, respectively.