Krishi Vigyan Kendra's Farm Shoppe to sell locally grown Idukki potato

New Snapchat additions
Snap Inc, Snapchat’s parent firm, has announced that Mumbai’s Gateway of India and Agra’s Taj Mahal have been ...
Now, the organic potatoes farmed by the self-help groups in Idukki, Kerala areavailable at the Farm Shoppe of the Ernakualam Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute.
The Farm Shoppe is specially meant for selling safe/organic products procured directly from farmers or farmer groups which are branded and well-packed to ensure safety and purity.
The Idukki potato is produced locally in Munnar, Vattavada and Marayoor ensuring safety and quality under the guidance of Idukki Krishi Vigyan Kendra and district agriculture department.
The Ernakulam KVK aims to promote this organic product realising that most of these quality produce goes to Tamil Nadu market, said Shinoj Subramannian, Head, KVK.
The potato available in Kerala’s market are normally coming from north Indian states and many are still unaware that potato farming is practised in Idukki, he said, adding that KVK’s initiative would help consumers to get quality and safe potato.
KVK launched the Farm Shoppe aimed at promoting those farmers engaged in organic farming and popularising a habit of consuming safe food products. Besides potato, quality garlic that are produced in Idukki using local varieties of seeds are also available at the Farm Shoppe.
