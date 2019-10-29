Kufos to introduce visual media techniques in teaching and research

Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos) is to introduce a new learning strategy – Visual Problem Appraisal – for the academic community.

VPA is a film-based educational tool where the researchers and students meet the problem and its stakeholders through filmed narratives, said A.Ramachandran, Kufos vice-chancellor. The new tool would help students and researchers for enhancing capability in problem analysis of complex issues, and to facilitate the development of actions.

The VPA is mainly used in workshop settings focusing on learning and change, or dealing with problem analysis and policy design. Tested and proved as a strong education tool in European universities, VPA was developed in the Netherlands by an inter-university research team.

To introduce and familiarize the new learning strategy to Kerala, Kufos is organizing a one-day workshop on November 26 in which PhD scholars, post-graduate students of various subjects including social sciences and faculty members can participate. The theme for the workshop is flood management and water governance in Kerala.