Live Stock Prices

as on : 30-04-2020 01:55:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Valpol(TN)7.86-5.4236.841050010500-13.22
Pigs
Bachaibari(Tri)125.00NC1180.003434-
Sheep
Hirekerur(Kar)4.0010016.0062006800-
Published on April 30, 2020
TOPICS
animals and livestock