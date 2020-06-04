Live Stock Prices

as on : 04-06-2020 03:33:46 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Channagiri(Kar)53.0023.262138.0036857369946.38
Kadur(Kar)51.00-102.0014000--
Madikeri(Kar)43.00-86.0026423--
Siddapur(Kar)34.0030.77202.00212691851235.48
Manjeswaram(Ker)30.00100460.00295502855022.61
Gubbi(Kar)24.00-48.0019000--
Davangere(Kar)5.00-10.0026815--
Mangalore(Kar)3.00200302.001850018500-
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00-33.3320.00260002550023.81
Valpol(UP)0.618.9335.52247002470026.67
Hen
Masmara(Tri)20.0033.33330.00375375-
Published on June 04, 2020
