Live Stock Prices

as on : 09-06-2020 03:32:29 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Goat
Bachaibari(Tri)27.00-54.003200--
Hen
Bachaibari(Tri)185.00-370.00450--
Panisagar(Tri)30.0020270.00550600-
Published on June 09, 2020
TOPICS
animals and livestock
