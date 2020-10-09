Today’s weather: Low forms in Bay; signals heavy rain for AP-Telangana, Odisha

A low-pressure area, the second of the post-monsoon season, has formed over the North Andaman Sea this (Friday) morning, exactly as India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted, after a cyclonic circulation from the Gulf of Thailand crossed in and consolidated in the territorial waters.

The IMD expects the low to build further traction and intensify two rounds to become a depression as it moves west-north-westward into Central Bay of Bengal by Saturday. It would stick to the same track and move towards the North Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts during Saturday (tomorrow).

Landfall on Sunday

The depression, the first during post-monsoon, is forecast to cross the same coast without weakening around Sunday afternoon/evening. It would trigger rains over East and adjoining Peninsular India as it moves over the waters as well during the post-landfall phase, the IMD said.

Squally winds with speeds reaching 45-55 km/hr may prevail over the Central Bay and North Andaman Sea on Saturday and Sunday. Wind speeds of 45-55 km/hr gusting to 65 km/hr have been warned over along an off the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on Saturday and Sunday.

High winds, rough seas

The sea condition will be ‘rough to very rough’ (wave heights of 8-20 ft) over North Andaman Sea and East-Central and adjoining South-East Bay Friday and Saturday; over West-Central Bay on Saturday and Sunday; and along and off Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts on Sunday.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into seas in these areas. The IMD has forecast moderate thunderstorms with lightning at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Vidarbha until Friday night, a usual phenomenon associated with the monsoon transition phase.

Heavy rain for coastal AP

Light to moderate rainfall has been forecast at most places over the Andaman & Nicobar Islands with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday, before the proceedings acquire fresh vigour and intensity during the course of next three days from Saturday to Monday.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy fall is forecast on Saturday over Coastal Andhra Pradesh before it escalates to become very heavy falls on Sunday, the day of the landfall of the depression over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls has also been forecast over the adjoining Telangana, Rayalaseema and North Interior Karnataka on Saturday and Sunday.