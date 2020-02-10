Lower arrivals lift pepper prices in Kochi

Will Coronavirus cast a shadow over the MWC 2020 tech show?
Amazon, LG, Ericsson, Nvidia and others pull out of the event
Lower arrival has lifted pepper prices in Kochi by ₹1 per kg with an offtake of hardly six tonnes.
The market has realised an average price of ₹311 for ungarbled varieties, while MG1 garbled varieties had garnered ₹331. New pepper was quoted at ₹301.
According to traders, farmers are not keen on selling at declining prices. This, coupled with the decision of primary market dealers to sell the commodity for inter-state business, especially to Tamil Nadu and other places, was also a reason for lower arrivals in the terminal market.
Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices said upcountry demand was low and the January imports from Sri Lanka for domestic use have shown that the figure has come down considerably at 67 tonnes. Of this, a Delhi-based dealer bought 45 tonnes for selling the commodity in the capital city and surrounding markets. However, the imports for re-exports was 1850 tonnes, he said.
Traders, quoting Vietnam Pepper Association, said demand from pepper-consuming countries has not yet improved. On the world market, pepper output is likely to increase in some major producing countries.
Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets Ltd said pepper March futures were unchanged at₹340.05 at close on Friday.
Amazon, LG, Ericsson, Nvidia and others pull out of the event
With a few trade-offs, Samsung manages the balancing act of price with the inclusion of the unique digital pen ...
The Baiga and Gond tribals who live within the Kanha Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh now have an alternate ...
A joint project educating Uttar Pradesh farmers on sustainable agriculture practices has helped improve ...
A chunk of the insurance market consists of savings/investment products. Though Section 80C benefit is gone ...
April futures of gold oscillate between ₹40,000 and ₹41,300
Silver contract for March ended flat last week, while gold futures for April rose 1.8%
Weak demand and excess supply in the market to affect prices; slowdown in auto industry, the largest consumer, ...
The tag line said ‘Go IndiGo’ and the Indian air traveller heartily obliged, making the low-cost airline with ...
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
Arriving in Mumbai’s international terminal I am reminded of the city’s specialness. The art at the airport, ...
The Oscar-winning film is a heartbreaking tale fuelled by the universal tragedy of class inequality
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...