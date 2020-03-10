Lower arrivals to ensure stable cardamom prices

Traders foresee a stable market in Bodinayakanur on Tuesday, as lower arrivals and quality capsules had a positive impact in the previous day’s auction.

However, declining prices do not seem to have enthused exporters. According to traders, exporters are looking at capsules of 7-8 mm grade; the capsules currently available in bulk are below 7 mm.

They pointed out that the plantations had adequate stocks of export grade capsules and would liquidate the same at the appropriate time. Right now, they were in wait and watch mode, traders said.

Meanwhile, the cardamom growing areas have started receiving summer showers, which is essential for the survival of the plants, traders said.

Trade analysts, Acumern Capital Markets, said April futures fell by 1.21 per cent or Rs 30.80 to Rs 2,510, when it was last traded on Monday.