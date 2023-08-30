M11 Industries Pvt Ltd and the Odisha Horticulture Department conducted an oil palm awareness workshop at Gaon Bhatli village in Bolangir, Odisha, on August 29.

A media statement said around 100 farmers from different blocks of Bolangir district attended the event.

Speakers at the event urged farmers to take up oil palm plantation and help make India self-reliant in edible oil production. Oil palm crop will also uplift the growers financially, they said.

Prafulla Kumar Bhanja, Deputy Director of Horticulture, Bolangir, listed the subsidies and incentives available for oil palm plantation under the National Mission on Edible oils — Oil Pal (NMEO-OP).

The statement said company representatives assured the farmers marketing and technical assistance for oil palm cultivation

Nasim Ali, former Chief Executive Officer of Godrej Agrovet Ltd, who is currently advisor to M11 Industries Pvt Ltd and MK Agrotech Pvt Ltd, was the chief speaker at the event.

Sambhu Swain, Deputy Head-Operation, M11 Industries Pvt Ltd; Bijayananda Sethy, Sub-Collector of Patanagarh subdivision; Pramod Kumar Sethy, Assistant Director of Horticulture, Patanagarh; and Bijayalaxmi Mahant, Scientist at Krishi Vijnan Kendra, Bolangir, were present on the occasion.