Madya Pradesh pushes up rabi sowing area by 21%

On the right trajectory: Royal Enfield’s new cruiser is built to kill
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
A spurt in planting in central Indian States, particularly in Madhya Pradesh, has led to a 21 per cent increase in rabi sowing to 185 lakh hectares (lh) till last Friday as compared to 153 lh planted during the corresponding week in the previous rabi season, data from the Agriculture Ministry has shown.
Madhya Pradesh accounted for more than two-third of the additional 32 lh planted by farmers so far.
ALSO READ: Rabi sowing crosses 100 lakh ha
While the area under wheat increased by over 26 per cent to 50 lh, that under pulses recorded a 43 per cent growth as compared to same week in 2019-20 season. Wheat sowing in Madhya Pradesh was higher by nearly 13 lh, and thus offset the drop in wheat sowing in many States such as Haryana (less 1.45 lh) and Himachal Pradesh (1.05 lh).
Similarly, the area under pulses in Madhya Pradesh was up by about 8.24 lh as compared to same week last year, while farmers in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan planted pulses over an additional 4.26 lh and 3.12 lh respectively. Among other States where the pulses area is higher compared to the corresponding week last rabi season were Gujarat and Maharashtra. Gram, lentil and fieldpea accounted for the most of the increase in acreage. One of the major factors that contributed to higher sowing is better prices that most pulses crops commanding in the market.
Sowing of mustard and rapeseed, too, has picked up pace with Rajasthan covering an extra two lh under the predominant rabi oilseed crop. The total area under oilseeds as of now was over 49 lh, which nearly 7 per cent more than the same week last year.
The fall in jowar and maize planting has brought down total coarse cereals area by nearly 5 per cent to a little over 16 lh. However, there is a slight increase in area covered under barley crop till now.
Winter rice cultivation is up by over 5 per cent to 6.62 lh due to slight increase in sown area in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.
Rabi sowing till Nov 13, 2020
The Meteor 350 sets a new benchmark for refinement and build quality in the mid-size cruiser segment
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
In only two of out the last five years, have at least 5 out of the top 10 Muhurat picks of investors given ...
There is convincing recovery in some sectors, while others are not yet fully out of the woods. How are ...
Disciplined saving and investing can help achieve the desired objectives
Sensex, Nifty 50 continued to forge ahead last week; however, stay watchful
An ode to the young—a fount of hope and cheer in a dismal year.A Children's day special
On Deepavali, an ode to a musician who epitomised the victory of good over evil
It’s Jawaharlal Nehru’s birthday, and this week’s quiz is all about his favourite people — children!Child at ...
Shobhaa De can endorse MDH spices; Chetan Bhagat may be the poster boy for Orient fans
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...