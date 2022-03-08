Maharashtra govt to register criminal cases against companies selling illegal seeds

The Maharashtra government will register criminal cases against companies selling illegal seeds and also take stringent action against agriculture department officials for not taking action against such companies, said State Agriculture Minister Dada Bhuse, while speaking in the State Assembly on Tuesday.

The State Assembly discussed the proliferation of illegal seed markets in the State and elected members alleged that crop production was on the decline and farmers were suffering.

Bhuse said that the agriculture department had recently found that a company brought 7.5 tonne of seeds in the market without a licence from the government. The company was also selling illegal pesticides. Elected members, across party lines, said that some of the agriculture department officials were hand in glove with companies producing illegal seeds and the government must take immediate action.

Bhuse said that the government will immediately ban companies selling illegal seeds, file criminal cases, and suspend agriculture department officials involved in the racket. He informed that in recent times the government had suspended the selling license of 620 shops and cancelled 136 licences.

Illegal seeds market

The State Congress President and MLA, Nana Patole, alleged that the State had many companies which were selling illegal seeds. He said that even if the government cancelled licences of these companies, it should make sure that these companies did not re-start operations using other names.

BJP leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said that the Marathwada region and farmers were suffering heavily because of the unproductive, illegal seeds.

MLAs said that farmers had to bear the cost of seeds and suffer losses as the government has no policy to help farmers duped by seed companies.