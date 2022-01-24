MANAGE clocks 100% placements

Continuing its streak of 100 per cent placements that it achieved in 24 batches, the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management (MANAGE) has placed all of its Agri-Business Management Programme (Post-Graduate Diploma in Management) in 27 companies.

A total of 66 students have opted for placements this year and all of them got the placements. The Hyderabad-based management institute is an autonomous body under the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The average package stands at ₹11.51 lakh a year, while the highest package a student is offered this year is ₹18 lakh. Nine out of the 27 companies that offered jobs are the first time recruiters at the institute. The recruiting companies represents agri-input, output, non-banking financial companies, BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), retail and animal feed sector.

The list of recruiters includes Godrej Agrovet Limited, ITC, Adani Wilmar, PwC India, KPMG India, BASF, Coromandel International, BigBasket, IDFC Bank, HDFC Bank and Fullerton Credit and Co, a MANAGE official said.