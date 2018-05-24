Mixed trend in soya oil

Despite strong global cues, oilsshowed a mixed trend with palm and soy oils being quoted higher on improved buying. Palm oil ruled at ₹795-98. Soy oil also quoted at ₹760, while soy solvent ruled at ₹730. Cotton oil declined to ₹720, while groundnut oil ruled at ₹810-20 on weak physical demand. Mustard seeds in the physical market ruled higher at ₹4,100 a quintal In futures also, mustard seeds traded higher with June and July contracts on the NCEDX today closing at ₹4,030 and ₹4,071 respectively. Plant deliveries of mustard seeds for Jaipur line were also higher at ₹4,050-4,055 .