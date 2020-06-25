Monsoon chugs into Delhi ahead of time; covers Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh

More features for the Apple Watch coming with watchOS 7
It’s rather nice when something you bought and have already been using gets a host of new features. It almost ...
The monsoon has further advanced into more parts of Rajasthan, apart from covering remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, entire Delhi, and some parts of Haryana and most parts of Punjab a day later on Thursday, mostly ahead of time.
But the overall rain surplus has receded to 22 per cent as the rainfall remained largely weak over Central India.
The northern limit of the monsoon linked Nagaur, Alwar, Delhi, Karnal and Firozepur across Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab. A helpful trough (a seasonal elongated corridor of low pressure area) ran down from Central Pakistan to Bihar across North-West Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
Ideally, the trough aligns itself along a track that originates over West Rajasthan, stretches to the South-East and cuts through parts of Central India and the Gangetic Plains before dipping into the North Bay of Bengal. Low-pressure areas breeding in the Bay wheel along this trough into East India and Central India before careening into the North-West, raining all the way across.
But India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicated that the trough (the monsoon trough) had not developed in an ideal manner, and was in a truncated form running in from North-West Rajasthan across the plains over land into Bihar. It also added that the trough may move to the North, instead of dipping in the Bay to nestle along the foothills of the Himalayas.
This phase is identified with less over large parts of the country. Exceptions are the West Coast, where a fresh monsoon pulse is active over Kerala and adjoining Karnataka, and parts of the East Coast, including Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The movement of the trough to the foothills would bring very heavy and flooding rains to North-East and adjoining East India during the next 3-4 days, the IMD said.
Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall has been forecast to continue over this region. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is also likely over Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya from Thursday to Saturday and over Arunachal Pradesh and the hills of Bengal and Sikkim on Friday and Saturday.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely over East Uttar Pradesh until Sunday. Isolated heavy rainfall was forecast over the remaining parts of the hills of North-West (Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand) and adjoining plains on Thursday.
As for the South, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue for next four days. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Kerala on Friday and Saturday.
The Climate Prediction Centre of the US sees fresh rain bands invading the West Coast from the first of July, the rainiest of the four monsoon months. Significantly, it also sees the North Bay witnessing a spurt in rain activity alongside. The Arabian Sea and the Bay humming in unison is the best thing to happen for the monsoon. The Myanmar national forecaster, the closest, alludes to the formation of a low in the Bay in its backyard to coincide with this phase.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
It’s rather nice when something you bought and have already been using gets a host of new features. It almost ...
The audio-streaming platform offers help for visually-impaired during the Covid-19 crisis
Apple’s annual WWDC keynote definitely had a different feel to it this year. It’s when the applause is missing ...
Tech has helped Indian aviation leapfrog to ticketless travel
The shareholder’s voice can now be louder, thanks to e-meetings and e-voting
₹1032 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1025101010551070 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight ...
The stock of Hindustan Unilever has turned positive as it has broken out of the resistance at ₹2,140. So, ...
Fund’s multi-cap approach — 30 stocks across market capitalisations — has been paying off
Why this pristine destination should be the first choice for travel in post-Covid-19 India
The lockdown has spawned a breed of suppliers who bring farm-fresh produce to the hood
All eyes are on the death and devastation wrought by the pandemic, and few are likely to notice the helpers.
Swivelling between fact and fantasy, Shisir Basumatari’s graphic novel showcases a raw, visceral talent
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...