Monsoon covers entire Uttarakhand, most parts of HP in new push over North-West India  

The monsoon on Wednesday advanced into the remaining parts of Bihar, more parts of Uttar Pradesh, entire Uttarakhand and most parts of Himachal Pradesh on a day when its western flank remained pinned down to Deesa, Ratlam, Shivpuri and Rewa in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh but the eastern end moved to Mirzapur, Ayodhya, Haridwar, and Una, signalling its first orderly march into North-West India.

To hit Delhi soon

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said conditions are favourable for further advance of the monsoon into the remaining parts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, some parts of Rajasthan, entire Uttar Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and some parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh and entire Delhi during the next two days.

Very heavy falls in East

The 24 hours ending on Wednesday morning saw extremely heavy rainfall over Bihar, Uttarakhand and the hills of West Bengal and Sikkim; very heavy at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Coastal Karnataka; and heavy over Konkan, Goa, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, east Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south interior Karnataka.

Rain clouds persist

Satellite pictures on Wednesday afternoon showed heavy rain clouds having moved from East India into Central India over Betul, Chhindwara, Nagpur, Nainpur, Chhatarpur, Lalitpur, Hatta, Sagar, Biaora and Agar. This is even as heavy clouds persisted over East India across Ranchi, Dhanbad, Deoghar, Gaya, Patna, Darbhanga, Kharagpur and Kolkata. On the West Coast, the clouds had raided Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Kundapura, Mangaluru, Kannur and Kozhikode.

Growing rain footprint

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall, isolated thunderstorms, and lightning with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Uttarakhand, Haryana and Chandigarh until Friday; over Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh until Saturday; and Punjab, on Wednesday and Thursday; scattered to fairly widespread over East Rajasthan until Sunday; and over West Rajasthan from Friday to Sunday. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall was forecast over Uttarakhand on Wednesday; and over East Uttar Pradesh on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Rains for M.P, Chhattisgarh

It will be scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over west Madhya Pradesh until Saturday; east Madhya Pradesh until Friday; and isolated heavy over Chhattisgarh until Saturday. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning may continue over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and plains of West Bengal during next five days. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha until Monday; and Jharkhand on Wednesday and Thursday. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall may continue over the hills of West Bengal and Sikkim on Thursday.