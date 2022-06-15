Monsoon leaves a rainfall deficit of 32% after 18 days of onset

The monsoon has left behind a rain deficit of 32 per cent for the country as a whole by the middle of of June, 18 days after it made an onset over Kerala on May 29. Among the areas already covered by it, the South Peninsula has run up a deficit 36 per cent, while, contrastingly, East and North-East India has secured a surplus of 14 per cent.

This is currently causing a stress among farmers as it could affect a range of crops from cereals to pulses to cotton to oilseeds.

The surprise surplus early in the season in East and North-East India is, thanks, mainly to the Bay of Bengal arm of the monsoon giving a good account of itself. On the other hand, the Arabian Sea arm has been languishing for the most part and explains the weak monsoon elsewhere over the country, especially Central India.

Phenomenal rainfall amounts

East and North-East India were aided by some phenomenal 91 cm rain recorded at a Cherrapunji (RKM) during the 24 hours ending on Wednesday morning. Other major rainfall amounts (above 20 cm) in the region during this period are Mawkyrwat-30; Panbari-29; Tamulpur-26; Bongaigaon, Khliehriat and Barpeta-25 each; Mawphlang-23; Shella-22; and Jowai-21.

However, rains have been deficient in rice-growing areas in West Bengal. Also Jharkhand in the East has been short of rains. Odisha also has had a bad start to monsoon.

The deficit over Central India, parts of which should have been covered by the monsoon by this time, is to the order of 65 per cent. It should have entered the portals of Uttar Pradesh by June 15 (Wednesday). Uttar Pradesh has practically received no rains and farmers have become tense, reports say.

The monsoon has been weak over Haryana and Punjab, adding to the concerns of growers and the government, alike.

The deficit over North-West India as of Wednesday is 77 per cent. Satellite maps showed showers reaching Gujarat and parts of Rajasthan with slightly heavier rains over Jaipur by Wednesday evening under the combined influence of the monsoon and a visiting western disturbance over the region.

Covers Rayalaseema, TN, Karnataka

Over Gujarat, showers had checked into Ahmedabad, Patan and Harij with heavier showers recorded in a belt bordered by Halvad, Radhanpur, Patan and Viramgam. Among other cities receiving showers in neighbouring Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik, Jalgaon, Shirpur, Dhar, Mandav, Dhamnod, and western parts of Indore.

Though monsoon had entered two days ahead of schedule, the onset of the annual event has been weak in almost all districts, barring Parbhani. In Gujarat, except Patan, Surendranagar and Sabarkantha, all districts are going through a deficient monsoon. This will likely impact sowing of pulses, oilseeds, cotton and corn. Among pulses, urad and moong could be affected.

In Rajasthan, the rainfall has been below normal in Udaipur, Dungarpur, Sigar and Ganganagar districts, while the rest await monsoon showers.

In the south, the monsoon is below normal in key oilseeds and pulses-growing districts of Gulbarga, Bidar, Belgavi, Gadag, Shimoga and Chikamagaluru. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, only YSR and Kammareddy districts, respectively, have received above normal and normal rainfall. The rest are rain deficient.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the monsoon has on Wednesday advanced into some more parts of Marathwada; entire Karnataka, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu; and some parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh. Its northern limit passed through Diu, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Parbhani, Medak, Rentachintala, Machilipatnam and across the Bay of Bengal into Balurghat and Supaul over East and North-East India

Conditions are favorable for its further advancement into some parts of Vidarbha and Telangana; some more parts of Andhra Pradesh; some parts of Odisha, plains of West Bengal, Jharkhand, entire hills of West Bengal and some more parts of Bihar during the next 2-3 days.