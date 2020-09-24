Monsoon may exit West Rajasthan from Sept 28: IMD

India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects conditions to become favourable for withdrawal of the South-West Monsoon from West Rajasthan and adjoining areas from September 28, delayed by as many days due to late surge in rains over the West Coast, East India and parts of Central India.

The prevailing rain-driving low-pressure area was located over East Uttar Pradesh by evening after changing course and re-curving from Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Central India. Rain surplus for the season as a whole till Thursday (June 1-September 24) has risen to nine per cent.

More rains for East

The low is forecast move east-northeastwards to Bihar over the next three days, raining it down over the stretch and blocking the monsoon withdrawal process. Widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is likely Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, hills of West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar and East Uttar Pradesh on Friday and reduce thereafter.

The 24 hours ended on Thursday morning saw heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls over East Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya; while it was heavy to very over West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat Region, Konkan, Goa, hills of West Bengal and Sikkim; and heavy over East Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, South Interior Karnataka, and plains of West Bengal.

Early peek into N-E monsoon

Outlook for Friday indicated heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya; heavy to very heavy over Bihar and hills of West Bengal and Sikkim; and heavy over Chhattisgarh, Odisha, the North-Eastern States, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and North Interior Karnataka.

Meanwhile, early global forecast outlook available on Thursday suggested that steady normal to slightly above normal rainfall regime would settle over South India and adjoining East Coast for the most part of October, indicating a smooth change-over to the North-East monsoon/winter rain.