Monsoon set to enter Maldives, Comorin in 2 days

Conditions are favourable for the onset of the monsoon over parts of Maldives-Comorin, the South Bay of Bengal, the Andaman Islands and the North Andaman Sea in the next two days.

This indicates the progress of the monsoon in a significant sweep across the Equator, with both its western (Maldives-Comorin) and eastern (South Bay and the Andaman Islands) flanks taken care of.

Hind winds over Maldives

The Maldives Meteorological Service had warned of heavy rain and thunderstorms with winds gusting to as high as 72 km/hr across parts of the atolls from Wednesday morning. Fairly widespread rain with occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms are forecast over the atolls until Thursday. Surface winds will vary from being south-westerly to westerly at speeds of 24-37 km/hr over the central atolls.

The India Met Department (IMD) predicted widespread rainfall over the Andaman & Nicobar islands during the next four days in alignment with the progress of the monsoon.

Fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated heavy falls is forecast for the hills of Bengal, Sikkim and the North-Eastern States from Thursday.

Extended forecasts said widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls could break out over North-East India while it would be isolated to scattered over the hills of North-West India, the South Peninsula and the Bay Islands.

Clouds over Sri Lanka

Neighbouring Sri Lanka, too, has issued alerts with respect to high winds, heavy rainfall and rough seas across the island nation's southern periphery.

The Sri Lankan Met Department said the active clouds over the seas to the South-West raise the possibility for heavy showers/thundershowers and rough seas in forecasts valid until Thursday.

It linked the violent weather to the sudden increase of wind speeds (up to 80 km/hr) in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Hambanthota via Galle.

Showery conditions are expected to enhance to some extent over the south-western part of the island during the next two days as well (May 30 and 31), the Met Department said.

Fairly heavy falls up to 10 cm can be expected at some places in the western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, it added.

Back home over India, heat wave to severe heat wave conditions may persist over Vidarbha, parts of Madhya Pradesh, and isolated over Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, Telangana, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha during the next two to three days.

Seasonal heating

The seasonal heating and bouts of heat waves help deepen the temperature gradient relative to the sea and set up lower pressure over land, where monsoon winds would blow in with their moisture content.

On the other hand, pre-monsoon thunderstorms and lightning will continue to rule the roost over much of the southern, eastern, and north-eastern regions of the country.