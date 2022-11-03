In the ongoing kharif marketing season NAFED has, so far, procured about 11,158 tonnes of moong (greengram) in Karnataka.

As per NAFED data, in Gadag district about 7,034 tonnes has been procured, while in Dharwad 1,462 tonnes have been purchased as on November 3. Similarly, about 813 tonnes has been procured in Belgam and 31 tonnes in Bidar.

Below MSP

Prices of moong are still ruling below the minimum support price of ₹7,755 per quintal across various markets. In Gadag, the modal prices stood at ₹6,448 per quintal as per the Agmarknet data. About 40,709 farmers have enrolled for selling moong to the Government agencies in the state.

In Rajasthan, the largest producer of moong, the public procurement of the pulses crop has begun on November 1, but details of the purchases made were not available. Prices of moong are ruling below the MSP levels across various markets in Rajasthan. Modal prices ranged between ₹6,300-6,750 across various mandis in Rajasthan on Thursday.

According to the first advance estimates for 2022-23, moong output is pegged at 1.75 million tonnes (mt), lower than the targetted 2.50 mt, but higher than the fourth advance estimates of 1.48 mt of the previous year.