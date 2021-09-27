More rain forecast for AP, Telangana, Chhattisgarh

Scripting a survival
Erstwhile cyclone ‘Gulab’ that crossed the North Andhra Pradesh coast late last (Sunday) night has, in association with regionally relevant cyclonic circulations, dumped heavy to very rainfall over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Saurashtra, Kutch, Kerala and Mahe until Monday morning.
Significant rainfall amounts (in cm) received include: Visakhapatnam and Vizianagram- 28 each; Alapuzha-17; Srikakulam and Kanyakumari-15 each; Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Chhota Udepur-13 each; Godavari-12; Krishna-11; Idukki-10; Kottayam-9; Vadodara-8; Dahod, Panchmahals, Bhavnagar and Kozhikode-7.
An India Meteorological Department (IMD) guidance to fishermen valid until this (Monday) evening has warned them against venturing out into West-Central and adjoining North-West Bay and along and off Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Odisha coasts.
Light to moderate rainfall is likely at most places over North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, South Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Vidarbha, accompanied by heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls, while it will be heavy to very heavy falls over South Odisha and heavy over Rayalaseema.
Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall may lash Kerala and Mahe with isolated heavy to very heavy rain while it will be isolated heavy over Lakshadweep area until Tuesday morning. Both Kerala on the mainland and the Lakshadweep Islands are rain-deficient. Isolated rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rain is forecast also over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Meanwhile, ‘Gulab’ has weakened into a deep depression this (Monday) morning and was located over North Andhra Pradesh and adjoining South Odisha about 110 km South-South-East of Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh) and 140 km West-North-West of Kalingapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).
It is likely to move nearly westwards and weaken further into a depression by this evening. A fresh cyclonic circulation has formed over East-Central and adjoining North-East Bay of Bengal off Myanmar while others persist over North-West Madhya Pradesh and North-East Arabian Sea.
The land-based monsoon trough, the main rain-facilitating feature, passes along the normal alignment through Jaisalmer, Kota, Sagar, Raipur, centre of the deep depression over South Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh and onward into the East-Central Bay, where the new cyclonic circulation is located.
The IMD has said in an extended outlook for October 2-4 (post-monsoon) that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall may continue to lash Central, East and North-East India and along the West Coast and the islands while it will be scattered to fairly widespread over the rest of the South Peninsula and isolated to scattered over rest parts of the country.
