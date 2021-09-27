Fisherman killed in AP cyclone

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
A fisherman from Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh was killed, one injured and another remained missing as the cyclonic storm Gulab crossed the Bay of Bengal coast off Kalingapatnam Sunday evening.
Three more fishermen reached the shore safely and called state Fisheries Minister S Appala Raju over phone from Akkupalli village and told him they were safe.
Meanwhile, IMD has informed that the cyclone crossed the coast about 20 km north of Kalingapatnam as a cyclonic storm.
Cyclone Gulab to shower bounty over AP, Telangana, Chhattisgarh
Six fishermen from Palasa, who were returning to their native village by sea in a new boat they purchased in Odisha two days ago, were caught in the storm.
One of the six called his village over phone and informed that their boat lost balance and five of his fellow fishermen were lost in the sea. Subsequently, his mobile phone too went silent, indicating that he too might have gone missing.
However, three of them swam to safety while one perished. Another fisherman, who was assumed dead, however, came alive with his leg cut.
He managed to reach the shore and contact the Fisheries Minister, who arranged an ambulance for the injured to be shifted to the hospital in Palasa, information reaching here said.
The one who made the first phone call still remained untraced and his fellow fishermen fear he might have been trapped in the ill-fated boat.
The Fisheries Minister contacted the Navy authorities to carry out a rescue operation.
The three north coastal districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam had been receiving moderate to heavy rain under the influence of Gulab.
Srikakulam, which has been in the eye of the storm, received incessant downpour with heavy wind.
District Collector L Srikesh Balaji Rao said 61 relief camps have been opened in 13 mandals where close to 1,400 people have been lodged.
India’s coastal cities need to brace up for super cyclones
Power supply remained cut at many places in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts.
Authorities of The Eastern Power Distribution Company reviewed the situation and deployed men and material in the affected mandals for emergency repair works.
Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das toured several rain-battered villages to take stock of the situation and supervise relief works.
Vizianagaram district received heavy rain ranging up to 6 cm under the influence of the cyclone.
AP State Disaster Management Authority Commissioner K Kanna Babu reviewed the situation with the district Collectors and other officials in Visakhapatnam and directed them to be on high alert.
He said NDRF and SDRF teams have been positioned in the three north coastal districts for rescue and relief operations.
Meanwhile, the South Central Railway informed in a release that eight trains on the Vijayawada-Howrah route were diverted via Kharagpur, Jharsuguda, Bilaspur and Balharshah.
Two other trains that were supposed to begin journey on Sunday, have been rescheduled for Monday.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
There are three possible ways to invest in the infrastructure space. Here are our picks for each of these
There is still scope for the dollar index to rise to 94 while it stays above 93
But these small companies come with a big risk too, as 40 per cent of the listings in the last year have ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Serial entrepreneur Shirish Nadkarni, co-founder, Livemocha and ex Microsoft will be virtually launching his ...
Akash Kapur’s ‘Better to Have Gone’ traces what happens when we believe deeply in a quest and give up ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...