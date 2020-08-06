More than 200 firms get CPCRI’s technology benefits

The Central Plantation Crops Research Institute (CPCRI) at Kasaragod in Kerala has transferred its technologies to more than 200 firms in the country till now, according to its Director, Anita Karun.

Inaugurating a webinar on ‘Technology, finance and policy support for coconut MSMEs’, on Thursday, she said that the 104-year-old institute has developed more than 30 technologies for the benefit of plantation sector.

Stating that the commercialisation of the technologies started in 2008, she said CPCRI has signed memorandum of agreement (MoU) with more than 200 firms for the transfer of these technologies till now.

Some of the major technologies include the production of virgin coconut oil and vermi-compostand tissue culture of arecanut plants.

As part of CPCRI’s efforts to promote ‘Aatma Nirbhar Bharat’ initiative of the Centre, the institute, in association with other agencies, is organising different programmes for the benefit of coconut sector. MSMEs play a crucial role in the country becoming ‘Aatma Nirbhar’, she said.

K Muralidharan, head of the Social Sciences Department of CPCRI, who moderated the webinar, said the institute has technologies for the production of planting material for the production of bio fertilizer and for food processing sector.

CPCRI has developed technology for the production of virgin coconut oil, he said, adding that this oil helps boost immunity among individuals.

The institute has also developed technology for the production of coconut-based ice cream. This can be used as vegan ice cream as there is no animal protein or fat in it. It is purely from the coconut, he said.

Martin P Chacko, Assistant Director of MSME Development Institute, Thrissur, gave a detailed account of various schemes available for the MSME sector.