Mostly normal rain for India in January-March, says South Korean agency

Scaling the population peak in India
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
As India prepares to negotiate the core winter months of January and February in the new year (2022), the APEC Climate Centre based in Busan, South Korea, has ventured to suggest that La Nina’s impact on seasonal rainfall may not be as bad as it is being projected for most parts of the country.
Pre-summer rain is likely to be normal, according to the South Korean agency. In fact, it predicts above-normal rain for extreme southern parts of Kerala and adjoining Tamil Nadu.
Outlook for the Pacific suggests that there is 84 per cent chance of weak La Niña conditions persisting during January–March 2022, which gradually would give way to being ‘neutral’ (neither El Niño or La Niña) during April-June that coincides with the run-up to the South-West monsoon in India.
El Niño (warming of ocean waters in the Equatorial Pacific and cooling in the West Pacific) is contra-indicative for the monsoon, having in the past presided over deficit rain/drought, though with exceptions. La Niña represents the exact reverse and has generally favoured a normal/surplus monsoon.
Going forward, the South Korean agency sees above normal for India during the summer/pre-monsoon months of April-June except in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh and East Rajasthan where it would be normal. No deficit trend is indicated anywhere.
Also read: Cold wave conditions to abate in North as western disturbances troop in
Meanwhile, the Application Laboratory of the Japanese national forecaster Jamstec, another leading meteorological agency in the East/Far East, mostly concurs with the South Korean agency’s outlook for January-May rainfall in India and facilitates a peek into the first half of the South-West monsoon.
But unlike the South Korean agency, the Japanese centre expects the Equatorial Pacific to slip into a classical La Niña, which will retrograde later into a ‘La Niña Modoki’. Japanese term Modoki means ‘same but different.’ Here, it falls between a full-blown La Nina event and its weaker version.
The Japanese agency’s earliest outlook for the first half of the South-West monsoon 2022 (June-July-August) predicts wetter than normal conditions along the West Coast, Central and adjoining North Peninsula, East India and eastern parts of North-West India (entire Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.)
Normal to slightly above normal rainfall is indicated for the southern States of Tamil Nadu and Kerala. These are early forecasts and need to be monitored on a monthly basis to confirm if the agency is confident enough with its model projections to maintain the outlook into the onset of the monsoon.
Projections by disparate models have suggested that the country is bracing for a harsh winter typical of the La Niña season. The South Korean agency springs a surprise in suggesting that some of the coldest blasts during the upcoming season will be felt in the South, and not necessarily the North or North-West.
So, Rayalaseema, South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala may find themselves battling a bitter cold, while it would be relatively warmer over the plains of North-West India, Central India, the North Peninsula and along the West Coast except Kerala and Interior West Maharashtra.
Also read: Climate-related risks pose potential losses of $1.2-4.7 trillion to Asia-Pacific: UN-ESCAP
Among the warmest regions would be Odisha, East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, North Gujarat, South-West Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh.
As for the pre-monsoon season (April-June), temperatures are expected to be just above normal over Mumbai and adjoining West Coast (up till Goa to the South), the western fringes of Gujarat and Rajasthan along the international border, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand. They would be below normal for the rest of India (Central, East and North and South Peninsula).
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
The stock market shrugged off Covid blues and created wealth for investors. Here’s a review of the performance ...
Heavy reliance on cash movement in the organised space, the ever-increasing use of digital cash, and the RBI’s ...
Many IPOs aay not stand the test of market cycles as a study of US firms shows
Investing in bonds has become easier via fixed income platforms, but don’t forget due diligence
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
By hoodwinking regulators and lying about the addictive properties of opiates, the Sackler clan encircled ...
A practical guide to climb the corporate ladder
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...