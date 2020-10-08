Mustard seeds on a decline

The positive impact of peer presence and crowd pressure
Improved arrivals and a decline in buying support at higher rates reigned in the uptrend in mustard seeds with mustard seeds (Nimari) today declining to ₹4,850 a quintal. In the Neemuch mandi, mustard seeds (best quality) ruled at ₹4,800-5,150, mustard seeds (average) at ₹4,550-4,800, while mustard seeds (cheap quality) quoted at ₹3,760- 4,370 a quintal respectively. Mustard seeds (Jaipur) on the other hand quoted at ₹5,625 a quintal. Plant deliveries of mustard seeds for the Jaipur line were quoted marginally lower at ₹5,620-5,625 a quintal.
The arrival of mustard seeds across the country today rose to 1.50 lakh bags. Rajasthan led the arrival with 80,000 bags, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 20,000 bags, Madhya Pradesh 10,000 bags, Gujarat 8,000 bags, Haryana/Punjab 7,000 bags each, while 25,000 bags were offloaded elsewhere in the country.
