Isolated heavy falls and thunderstorms may sustain over the South Peninsula as a north-easterly to easterly regime winds establishes for the next few days but without precipitating the North-East monsoon (NEM). The trend will, however, be reversed from October 18, according to the numerical model projections from India Meteorological Department (IMD), which have extended the wait for the NEM beyond October 20.

Bloggers on track

On Monday, Tamil Nadu, along with Madhya Maharashtra, witnessed isolated heavy rainfall until 5.30 pm. Weather bloggers in Tamil Nadu have been tracking the developments in right earnest. @jhrishi2 tweeted, “good signs of #NEM2022 onset brewing with a traditional dumbbell shape pattern brewing around 3rd week which will eventually increase rainfall activity over coastal #TamilNadu in the coming days. Will be interesting to see if a system develops from this.”

Troughs, circulations present

The tweet referred to the larger context of the presence of a cyclonic circulation over South-West Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Sri Lanka coast. In addition, the IMD had pointed to a trough from another cyclonic circulation over North Tamil Nadu extending all the way up to North-East Rajasthan across Rayalaseema, Telangana, Vidarbha and West Madhya Pradesh. This apart, a western disturbance is located over South-East Pakistan and close to Gujarat in India whil another trough ran up from North Gujarat and across Rajasthan ending in a circulation hovering over Haryana

Withdrawal stays stalled

This network of trough and cyclonic circulations are holding up the withdrawal of the predecessor South-West monsoon which, the IMD said this (Tuesday) morning, may resume in the next three-four days (mid-October) as predicted earlier in these columns. The anticyclone that oversees the withdrawal has to evolve fully over North-West India before the North-East monsoon can prosper over the South Peninsula. This is because the north-north-easterlies and progressively easterlies along the southern flanks of the anticyclone adds momentum to the North-East monsoon. According to the numerical predictions, this cannot happen before October 20.

Run-up to rains on Twitter

Not surprisingly, @chennai13621472 tweeted: “expected cyclonic circulation (may) form over South-West Bay of Bengal. Widespread rain possible for Tamil Nadu as it nears the coast (October 8-10). Seems #NEM2022 onset could be delayed to November first week.” @sel said: “After dumbbell shaped pressure pattern establishment on either sides of South India by October 17, now inverted V-shaped trough seen around the leading edge of incoming easterlies, affecting East Coast by October 19. All these are indications of #NEM2022 arrival.” According to @MasRainman, “this year analog trends are like 1964, 1998, 2008, 2010, 2020 and 2021. NEM 2022 onset probably over Tamil Nadu and AP coast by October 20-26.

