Nafed finalises bidders, issues order for supply of 15,000 tonnes of imported onions

‘Like riding on a cannonball’
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
Co-operative Nafed on Friday said it has finalised bidders and issued orders for timely supply of 15,000 tonnes of imported onions, which will help boost domestic availability and check price rise.
Since the imported onions will be delivered at port cities, state governments have been asked to indent their quantity for faster dispatch of the commodity, it said.
ALSO READ Peeling the onion price crisis
Nafed plans to float regular tenders for supply of additional supplies of imported onions, it added.
“Yesterday (Thursday), Nafed received a good response in the tenders with offers to supply at Thoothukudi and Mumbai. Nafed very swiftly has issued confirmation to successful bidders last evening itself so that timely releases are made in the market,” an official statement said.
This time, Nafed insisted the quality and size of onion match the choice of Indian consumers who generally prefer medium-size onions whereas in overseas origins the sizes are bigger up to 80 mm, it said.
Unlike last year when MMTC had directly imported yellow, pink and red onions from Turkey and Egypt, this year private importers have been offered to supply. This may ensure quality supply in minimal time, it added.
Nafed, on the directions of the central government, had floated tenders on October 31 for supply of 15,000 tonnes of imported red onions at port towns loaded on truck and rail from importers.
ALSO READ Nafed floats bids for supply of 15,000 tonnes of imported red onions by Nov 20
Meanwhile, onion prices are showing steady decline in wholesale and retail, Nafed said.
Arrivals from old stock of rabi (winter) season and new arrivals from kharif (summer) from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan and other states have arrested the rising trend of onion prices.
Nafed has also opened the farm gate purchase centres in Maharashtra and Rajasthan to move the stock to consumption centres.
“It is hoped that with policy interventions of the government and augmented supply from buffer, import and fresh arrival, the onion market will soon normalise,” it added.
As per trade data, retail onion prices continue to rule in the range of ₹80-100 per kg in some parts of the country.
Bugatti’s Bolide concept will be capable of doing over 500 kmph
With two out of every five sold worldwide being from India, this model’s third-gen will have to match that ...
Your choices of smart lights aren’t as limited as you may think. Japanese electronics giant Panasonic too is a ...
The free virtual programme trains them in new tech skills
Your decision to participate can be based on factors such as the buyback price, firm’s prospects
IRDAI’s standard term life product will be available across insurers soon. Is it worth it?
₹1269 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1255124012851300 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
The stock of Somany Ceramics has gained 8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, bouncing ...
The vote count in the US general election reveals a deepening of the schisms that brought Trump to power
Humour saves business — and the festive spirit — from tanking
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
A dargah in a North Karnataka village retains the secular traditions and principles that once defined India
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...