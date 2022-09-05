Nano fertilisers crucial in stepping up agri output: Sameer Goel, MD, Coromandel International

A conclave on use of nano fertilisers, discussed the advantages offered by them over traditional fertilisers | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI ×

‘Nano fertilisers improve use efficiency of plant nutrients, help reduce use of chemical fertilisers’

Nano fertilisers increase the use efficiency of plant nutrients, according to Sameer Goel, Managing Director, Coromandel International Ltd.

Speaking at a conclave on ‘Effective use of nano fertilisers in agriculture’, organised by Coromandel International Ltd (an agri solutions provider) and ICAR - Indian Institute of Rice Research, Goel said with agricultural land gradually decreasing on account of erosion and environmental contamination, it is important to increase agricultural production in order to meet the nutritional needs of the growing populace.

“In recent years, research has shown that nano fertilisers increase the use efficiency of plant nutrients, minimise the potential adverse effects of excessive chemical fertiliser use, and reduce the fertiliser application frequency. Nano fertilisers are imperative in farming to increase the harvest without unwarranted use of chemical fertilisers,” he said.

The conclave discussed the advantages offered by nano fertilisers over traditional fertilisers in terms of increasing crop yields and nutrient use efficiency.

According to a statement, nano products can also be used in preserving perishable fruits and vegetable, management of diseases and pests, and as diagnostic tools for soil and nutrient analysis.

Talks at the conclave covered nano technology and agriculture; climate smart nano-fertilisers; aligning farming with the ecosystem and climate change; nanoscale materials; synthesis and characterisation of nano particles specific to nano DAP; the nano nutrient uptake mechanism and its impact on field crops.

The talks were followed by a panel discussion on the current relevance and scope of nano fertilisers in agriculture.

The conclave saw participation by 87 delegates, including scientists from agricultural universities, ICAR institutes and mid- and senior-level personnel from the industry, the statement said.