Navi Mumbai veggie markets to resume operations from Wednesday

Tracking deals
Fintech start-up Recko raises ₹42 cr Vertex Ventures SEA and India has led a ₹42-crore ($6 million) Series A ...
The Maharashtra Government and the APMC market administration have finally managed to achieve a breakthrough on Monday in reopening the onion, potato and vegetable wholesale markets at Navi Mumbai. The traders and transporters have decided to resume operations from Wednesday.
Anoop Kumar, Secretary of Cooperation Department, told BusinessLine that after long meetings with traders it was decided to resume operations at Navi Mumbai APMC. The traders have been asked to prepare a self-regulation plan so that there is much lesser crowding at the markets. Earlier, some traders had placed excessive orders for the goods, which was beyond the capacity of the APMC management to handle it safely. Today, the traders have been asked to implement a staggered system for unloading of the goods at the market, he said.
APMC management sources said that additional facilities for sanitisation and crowd control are also being worked out. Talks are also being held with traders of grains and spices market. It is hoped that they too will resume their operations from Wednesday.
Due to rising fear of the pandemic among the trading community, the APMC management on April 9 had decided to close the fruits, vegetables, onion and potato markets from April 11 until further orders. The grain, masala and oil markets, too, downed shutters on the same day after some deliberations.
Prashant Jagatap, Secretary of wholesale vegetable traders cooperative at the Navi Mumbai APMC, told BusinessLine that the market will resume operations from Wednesday with the same guidelines of social distancing, which were issued earlier. However, for the proper functioning of the market, the vegetable retailers, who are the main customers of the APMC traders, should not be stopped by the police.
Jagatap pointed out that as an alternative to the APMC market yard, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai has allowed for the wholesale trade of vegetables on three public grounds in Mumbai city. If the Navi Mumbai APMC market has to function properly then the ad-hoc arrangement of selling the vegetables in open grounds needs to be discontinued immediately.
He alleged that some people with no prior experience of trading in vegetables are setting up their makeshift shops on the grounds, which is leading to a spurt in prices of certain vegetables.
APMC Director Ajay Vira, who represents the interests of the grain traders, said that issues such as issuing identity cards to the traders and transports, additional sanitation measures facilities and informing police administration about allowing the staff and other market participants to come to Navi Mumbai are still being worked out. The grain and spices traders and administration will again meet on Tuesday to finalise about reopening the market.
Fintech start-up Recko raises ₹42 cr Vertex Ventures SEA and India has led a ₹42-crore ($6 million) Series A ...
Investors tell start-up founders to focus on saving the business as Covid-19 rages and not worry about growth
Vivriti Capital brings together lenders and borrowers
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
The e-platform has evolved so much that it’s able to meet the lockdown-led procurement challenges head on
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Supply disruptions and a complete halt in operations, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, have hit several ...
The simplest form of smart-beta funds, they fuse benefits of passive and active investing
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...