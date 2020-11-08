NDDB develops indigenous sex sorting technology

A privacy pill for healthcare while leveraging technology
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
India now has an indigenous technology for sex sorting bovine sperms which would ensure birth of only female calves.
NDDB Dairy Services (NDS), a wholly-owned subsidiary of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), on Sunday announced that it has been able to successfully conduct field trials using the sex sorting technology, developed with help of the Bengaluru-based Jiva Sciences. The first female calf from sex-sorted semen dose was produced at a semen station at Alamadhi, near Chennai, last month, an NDS statement said.
Some of the key components used in the technology are developed by premier institutes of the country like National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bangalore, Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and Indian Institute of Technology, Madras.
The current technologies for the sex sorting of bovine sperms are proprietary to a few multi-national companies and this makes it the cost prohibitive for dairy farmers. The ability to assure the birth of only female calves provides huge financial advantage to dairy farmers as the economic utility of a male calf is negligible, it said.
NDS had taken up the project to develop an indigenous technology for sex sorting bovine sperms a few years back with an objective to significantly bring down the cost of the sex sorted semen doses, said NDDB Chairman Dilip Rath adding that the new development would lead to large scale adoption of the technology.
A not for profit Company registered under the Companies Act, NDS functions as a delivery arm of NDDB for field operations relating to promoting producer companies and productivity enhancement services. Till date, it has set up 15 producer companies.
It also manages four large semen stations in the country — Sabarmati Ashram Gaushala (near Ahmedabad), Animal Breeding Centre (near Lucknow), Rahuri Semen Station (near Pune), in addition to the one in Alamadhi. These semen stations together produce about 35 per cent of total semen produced in the country.
“The technology will help bring down the cost of artificial insemination using sex sorted semen significantly from the existing ₹1,000/-. This will also be a turning point in overcoming the problem of stray cattle in the country,” said NDS Managing Director Saugata Mitra.
He said the sex sorted doses are expected be commercially available in January 2021.
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Karan Bose, Managing Director, Hula Global1. I believe both physical and mental fitness need equal importance.
This business of Special Edition is about to go out of hand. Apple used the term for their specially small but ...
While the prevailing circumstances may not warrant a sharp decline in price, returns can slow if a coronavirus ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
SBI (₹219.2)The stock of SBI appreciated through last week after rebounding from the support of ₹190. As a ...
But with the next barrier approaching, caution is warranted
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...