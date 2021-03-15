No heat wave seen, mercury may climb over East

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Day temperatures are expected to climb by 3-5 degrees Celsius over most parts of East India during next 2-3 days and may stay at those elevated levels thereafter while no significant change is likely in temperatures over most parts of Northwest and Central India during next three days before they eventually start to fall.
Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Central India and adjoining parts of Jharkhand, Odisha Maharashtra and Telangana from Saturday to Monday while it would be isolated over Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and South Tamil Nadu. This will help keep the maximum day temperatures under check.
A weather-making western disturbance would check in from across the border and trigger isolated rainfall/snowfall over the hills of North-West India and isolated rainfall over the adjoining plains of North-West India (Punjab, Haryana et al) during this period. Isolated to scattered rain is likely over Arunachal Pradesh.
An India Meteorological Department (IMD) update on Monday morning said that there would not be any significant change in maximum temperatures over rest parts of the country during next 4-5 days, while ruling out yet again the possibility of heat wave conditions developing anywhere during this period.
A prevailing western disturbance now runs roughly along over South-East Afghanistan and adjoining Pakistan and has sent in advance a cyclonic circulation over East Rajasthan. A fresh western disturbance is expected to affect the hills and adjoining plains of Northwest India from Tuesday, the IMD said.
In the South, a North-South trough, a prominent pre-monsoon feature, runs from Kerala to Madhya Maharashtra across Interior Karnataka. This would stay over the region though periodically shifting its wobbly axis from West to East and is responsible for the seasonally thundery weather and showers.
There has not been much rain for much of the country so far during the pre-monsoon season (March 1 to 14) except over Jharkhand in East India; parts of the North-Eastern States; and Kerala in the South. The all-India rainfall during the period has been deficient to the extent of 40 per cent (below normal).
As for today (Monday), the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts indicates that parts of Kerala, especially to the North of the state and adjoining Coastal Karnataka, may receive thundershowers.
The Thiruvananthapuram Met Centre (IMD) had forecast thunderstorms, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds (40 km/hr) at one or two places in Thrissur, Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.
