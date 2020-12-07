‘Normal’ NE monsoon for TN, rain deficit in Kerala

The meteorological subdivision of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry has managed to emerge into the ‘normal’ category so far during the North-East monsoon even as remnants of erstwhile cyclone ‘Burevi’ promise rain to isolated places over the region on Monday and possibly on Tuesday.

As is normally to be expected during a monsoon, the recorded rainfall varied in spatial and temporal spread with at least 20 districts showing some deficit (though mostly within the ‘normal’ range as defined by the India Meteorological Department, IMD). A few others, however, have a significant shortfall.

Major and marginal gainers

Among the major deficit-districts (as on Sunday) are Kanniyakumari (-38 per cent); Tiruchirapalli (-35 per cent); Erode (-33 per cent); Nilgiris (-29 per cent); and Salem (-23 per cent). The IMD categorises rainfall amounts within a range of -19 per cent to +19 per cent of the long-period average, as ‘normal.’

Major gainers from the season have been Tirupathur (+51 per cent); Chennai (+47 per cent); Villupuram (+38 per cent); Tiruvannamalai (+36 per cent); Puducherry (+35 per cent); Kancheepuram (+34 per cent); Sivagangai and Virudhunagar (+33 per cent each); and Cuddalore (+30 per cent).

Kerala stares at deficit

The meteorological subdivision of Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep has logged in a deficit of -27 per cent till Monday with only one district (Kasaragode in extreme North) on the positive side (rainfall of +7 per cent). Karnataka has returned normal rainfall (+14 per cent), with subdivisions of Coastal Karnataka (+30 per cent) and North Interior Karnataka (+34 per cent) performing well, while South Interior Karnataka (-3 per cent) lagged slightly.

The subdivision/State of Andhra Pradesh has logged in above normal rainfall of +27 per cent, but the Rayalaseema subdivision came in much higher (large excess) at +47 per cent. The State/subdivision of Telangana has made even more impressive gains at +53 per cent.