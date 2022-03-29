hamburger

Odisha extends financial assistance scheme for small farmers by three years

PTI | Bhubaneswar, Mar 28 | Updated on: Mar 29, 2022
A farmer cleans his milk depository at Uniqueijo cheese factory, near Velas, on Sao Jorge Island, Azores, Portugal, March 28, 2022. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes | Photo Credit: Pedro Nunes

The scheme was scheduled to expire on March 31, 2022

The Odisha government on Monday said it has extended financial assistance scheme KALIA for small and marginal farmers by another three years.

Under the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, the beneficiaries receive financial assistance of ₹2,000 twice each year — on Akshaya Tritiya and Nuakhai.

The decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting on March 27, Parliamentary Affairs Minister BK Arukha said.

Launched ahead of the 2019 elections, the scheme was scheduled to expire on March 31, 2022.

A total of 27 proposals was cleared by the cabinet at the meeting.

