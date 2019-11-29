Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 29-11-2019 12:22:58 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC100.004200420016.67
CoconutOil
Madathukulam(TN)14.5029.46726.94275027505.77
Negamam(TN)7.20-27.27372.702850275011.76
Pollachi(TN)4.205369.8026002600NC
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC151.2016800168008.39
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC329.0016001600NC
Vamanapuram(Ker)1.9018.7519.5038004800-
Kanjirappally(Ker)1.25NC14.703800380015.15
Thiruppur(TN)1.25-63.2462.8521002000-20.75
Kuruppanthura(Ker)1.00NC17.5022002200-8.33
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.9012.561.40185001860019.35
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC908.00360036009.09
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC335.00240024009.09
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC101.2034003400NC
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)30.00-69.72061.98980097008.89
Velur(TN)9.32-21.2888.1594669505-25.46
Payyannur(Ker)7.54947.2248.7089009000-
Elumathur(TN)2.42-95.69944.50916598705.64
GroundNutOil
Jhansi(UP)6000.00769.5719781.3038503800-
Lalsot(Raj)44.0019.572971.9040454050-4.82
Tindivanam(TN)12.00-25617.60660066736.04
Sevur(TN)4.45-75.21105.345700570014.00
Kallakurichi(TN)3.20-75329.30678170316.39
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.10-57.14101.304320430013.68
Ganaur(Har)2.00NC24.507000700027.27
Nanuta(UP)0.70-22.2216.7050004900-
Mustard
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)93.30-5.284866.90393041291.63
Kasganj(UP)40.00-33.332040.2036003620-4.76
Kishunpur(UP)26.00NC768.0035003500-5.41
Rura(UP)25.50-28.172560.6035003500NC
Gangapur City(Raj)21.50-51.149471.20400739583.43
Ujhani(UP)20.00-201753.0039203900-2.00
Achnera(UP)11.00-8.33772.8036803600-0.54
Jhansi(UP)11.00-8.33293.803865385016.42
Deeg(Raj)10.50-21.003972--
Lalsot(Raj)10.00-56.713181.70394039250.48
Nagaram(Raj)7.00-67.443502.20396139501.96
Tundla(UP)5.50-8.331430.3036403640-8.54
Bhawani Mandi(Choumahala)(Raj)5.00-10.003650--
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)5.0042.86508.5040004000-2.44
Mirzapur(UP)4.5028.57248.50427042955.56
Badayoun(UP)4.0081.82545.00420042105.00
Bankura Sadar(WB)4.00-27.27254.004100410013.89
Jagnair(UP)3.60NC643.8036753700-0.68
Azamgarh(UP)3.5040217.50424042406.00
Khairagarh(UP)3.50-30739.2036003500-2.70
Sahiyapur(UP)3.00-2562.704230423012.80
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)2.5025262.5040004000-3.61
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)2.40-11.11367.8038003800-2.56
Gadaura(UP)1.5015053.704400430010.00
Khatra(WB)1.5015.38260.6039003900-4.88
Fatehpur(UP)1.30-13.3392.6040004015-1.48
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)1.02100584.0637354500-7.78
Naanpara(UP)1.00-28.5732.8036503625-4.95
Goluwala(Raj)0.70-82.51429.00398639807.12
Divai(UP)0.60NC112.903900390015.04
Mustardoil
Muzzafarnagar(UP)35.0016.672685.5090309020-1.85
Mirzapur(UP)3.50-12.5327.709975101601.79
Kasganj(UP)1.80-10142.5086608640-6.68
Rudauli(UP)1.40-12.5139.8099809985-
Fatehpur(UP)1.20-33.3383.0092309225-1.28
Naanpara(UP)1.209.0933.4010900109009.33
Rura(UP)0.9012.5481.6077007600-
NigerSeed(Ramtil)
Surajpur(Cht)1.00-2.004800--
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)31.50-2.17859.7087908950-34.29
Gangapur City(Raj)25.60-44.11300.2096809325-18.31
Singroli(MP)14.50227.31192.2070007000-23.08
Lalsot(Raj)2.30-75.27317.7092609150-25.92
Chotila(Guj)1.50NC38.201350013500-
Soyabean
Khategaon(MP)884.425.1625262.9037903812-
Bhawani Mandi(Choumahala)(Raj)500.00-1000.003959--
Mehrauni(UP)140.00-305820.0036503550-
Khujner(MP)133.50-35.545217.503745376019.08
Published on November 29, 2019
