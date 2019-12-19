Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 19-12-2019 07:02:28 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Kurnool(AP)19.20-16.88290.4038493829-18.11
Mandalgarh(Guj)5.50111.5445.9041754150-21.82
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)5.001501159.6041504080-16.83
Khedbrahma(Guj)3.00NC9.0040901727-7.05
Rajkot(Guj)3.00100641.3040003625-20.00
Panthawada(Guj)1.33-2.664088--
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC116.00410041002.50
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)0.70-651159.6041004080-17.84
CoconutOil
Elumathur(TN)8167.00279591.7820111.7527612699-6.88
Arasikere(Kar)6740.00-2850517.00124171638212.88
Bangalore(Kar)4600.00-22.69104950.001650016500NC
Kanakapura(Kar)2000.00-33.3365900.00100008000-9.09
Harihara(Kar)1984.00-46.3840654.00850085006.25
Mumbai(Mah)415.002.4715350.00140013507.69
Mangalore(Kar)175.00-350.0024000--4.00
Kolar(Kar)40.00-73.33660.0022000200010.00
Vazhapadi(TN)13.72-0.29217.8022702240NC
Negamam(TN)9.00NC470.7028502850-6.56
Thodupuzha(Ker)6.00NC184.0018001800-10.00
Natham(TN)5.00-503063.041800180012.50
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC180.00200002000012.99
Ettumanoor(Ker)2.60NC72.40340034006.25
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC186.201680016800-5.62
Thondamuthur(TN)2.5066.67246.9026002600NC
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC95.901725018250-10.85
Parakkodu(Ker)2.00-33.3357.5023000165000.88
Athirampuzha(Ker)2.0010058.90370036005.71
Parakkodu(Ker)2.00-5063.5035003500NC
Avalpoonthurai(TN)2.00NC62.0027952795-7.14
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.50-2580.5018200182001.11
Gopalpatti(TN)1.00NC337.0016001600NC
Ulundurpettai(TN)1.00NC12.0041096109-
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.80-11.1170.001730017300-4.95
CoconutSeed
Manjeswaram(Ker)15.00-57.14532.00325032506.56
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC1008.00350036002.94
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.50NC226.0030003000-9.09
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC385.00240022009.09
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC122.2036003600-2.70
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)20.00-60.22426.481005098000.50
Thodupuzha(Ker)12.00NC528.0010500105000.96
Manjeswaram(Ker)10.00-60262.0090509050NC
Pongalur(TN)5.00NC80.0085008600-
Puttur(Kar)3.00NC30.0075007500-
Bangalore(Kar)2.0010021.001325013250-22.06
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC60.509700970010.23
Vellore(TN)0.94-12.968.7060007000-37.50
Payyannur(Ker)0.85NC63.1490008800-
GroundNutOil
Mahoba(UP)362.202.035024.2038303840-
Jhansi(UP)316.00-2.7721683.3038753870-
Jasdan(Guj)260.0013.041746.505000500025.00
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)86.80-20.377428.90462546501.65
Amreli(Guj)71.70-21.21511.904340430532.32
Dhrol(Guj)60.601.68711.804040410529.28
Saharanpur(UP)50.0011.11190.0049954990-
Bagru(Raj)46.5045.772651.90485047007.78
Laxmeshwar(Kar)45.0073.08143.003479350916.16
Modasa(Guj)39.204.812199.80435044256.75
Kurnool(AP)38.50-24.06378.2038553930-5.14
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)34.00-68.817428.90465046502.20
Shamli(UP)34.00-37.04841.5050405060-
Mundaragi(Kar)32.0010.34259.0041074160-0.39
Visavadar(Guj)31.1730.36541.05425042658.01
Panthawada(Guj)27.23-50.561740.1847954780-
Avalurpet'(TN)20.0047.06588.2062866486-0.98
Tindivanam(TN)20.0025762.60618766632.30
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)18.7050.81400.8042254250-
Lalsot(Raj)11.90193224.704406452620.68
Bangalore(Kar)11.00266.67308.00520052000.97
Bhanvad(Guj)10.00NC187.2038503850NC
Chirgaon(UP)10.00233.3323.0037103250-
Anthiyur(TN)9.79-20.02175.4646394611-3.68
Kallakurichi(TN)9.60700362.90699067705.73
Sevur(TN)9.402761199.025600562012.00
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)9.3823.42135.524255417528.74
Vadgam(Guj)7.70-22.22721.38460245288.92
Rajula(Guj)7.007.6986.204385422514.55
Srinivasapur(Kar)7.00-53.3344.0051595120-
Dhoraji(Guj)6.0033.3330.204255433015.63
Lalitpur(UP)6.0071.43273.0041904200-4.77
Cheyyar(TN)5.9081.54287.3163186718-6.37
Thara(Guj)5.25-16.6766.3044374412-
Thirukovilur(TN)4.80-14.29164.50687566256.41
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)4.55182.6144.8644504480-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)4.40-6.38136.50430043207.50
Madhugiri(Kar)4.00-42.86442.00450343378.14
Lakshar(Utr)3.50-53.3350.2051005100-
Ganjdudwara(UP)2.8033.3359.20435043007.41
Khedbrahma(Guj)2.00-6094.004197407518.66
Vellore(TN)1.61203.7722.8375008000-1.32
Dhansura(Guj)1.20-4016.4036503500-3.95
Samsabad(UP)1.00-9025.00500050008.70
Madhoganj(UP)1.00-92.861608.008050463093.98
GroundNutSeed
Sri Madhopur(Raj)232.50-26.1215089.50495050205.32
Mumbai(Mah)186.0030.991862.008500850014.86
Bangalore(Kar)39.002001375.0085008500-14.36
Rajkot(Guj)2.00-55.56208.00575058004.55
Linseed
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)25.00-16.671050.004900487515.98
Banda(UP)11.0037.5318.505400537535.00
Atarra(UP)4.00-20343.005250526025.00
Baberu(UP)1.50-2559.505300527528.95
Madhoganj(UP)1.0011.1134.9080508450-21.08
Mahoba(UP)0.70-41.6741.7045254540-
Mustard
Agra(UP)194.00-314233.0037503670-1.32
Sitapur(UP)94.0084012660.00347034500.58
Samsabad(UP)92.0029.5813160.00410041007.89
Gangapur City(Raj)68.40-33.5910512.604239429512.77
Kota(Raj)66.00-23.2610402.00405039709.46
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)55.00-21.433675.0037853830-10.63
Lucknow(UP)44.00NC2838.00390039003.45
Rura(UP)32.50-8.452950.60390035008.33
Akbarpur(UP)31.00-13.89764.40399039804.45
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)30.1028.095476.304250422019.52
Jaunpur(UP)30.00-33.331229.80423042303.93
Bangalore(Kar)27.00350998.0048504850-11.01
Lakhimpur(UP)25.00-7.412669.0038503830-0.52
Muskara(UP)22.90397.83157.4038803680-
Bindki(UP)16.00NC500.70407040801.24
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00NC848.00427542754.27
Pilibhit(UP)15.00-21.051205.50425042402.04
Durgapur(WB)14.50-2.091158.3443504350-5.43
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)14.30-17.341252.004100411011.72
Etah(UP)14.00-12.51332.00382038000.53
Haathras(UP)12.00-36.84996.0032003250-14.09
Jhijhank(UP)12.002082.0038403820-1.54
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)10.80-60.15780.904247423212.92
Banda(UP)9.0038.46582.00400040009.29
Shamli(UP)9.00-30.77457.00425042604.94
Atarra(UP)8.00-11.11668.50386038505.75
Badayoun(UP)8.0023.08646.00424042604.69
Hardoi(UP)8.00-20703.5040003960-0.99
Mathura(UP)7.00-12.5818.0036953690-5.26
Khurja(UP)6.804.62331.60421042053.95
Saharanpur(UP)6.508.33250.1042404235NC
Jhansi(UP)6.0050313.803900392513.04
Muradabad(UP)6.0020324.0042304225-1.05
Pukhrayan(UP)6.00100811.5038003750-8.43
Tundla(UP)6.00NC1516.3036603670-4.19
Allahabad(UP)5.5010291.00422042202.93
Lalsot(Raj)5.40-59.43379.70405042645.88
Asansol(WB)5.02-5.28935.0443504350-2.25
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)5.0061.29409.00400038206.67
Auraiya(UP)5.00-54.55665.60391039003.71
Ujhani(UP)5.00-37.51833.00415041503.75
Ghatal(WB)5.00-28.57139.50420042003.70
Thara(Guj)4.93-10.6959.554037406710.30
Lalitpur(UP)4.5028.572143.2038503860-0.39
Mirzapur(UP)4.50-10295.50422542303.68
Safdarganj(UP)4.50NC212.30385038505.48
Katwa(WB)4.50-25253.7042004200NC
Baberu(UP)4.205159.60390038708.94
Mumbai(Mah)4.00100409.007000700016.67
Charra(UP)4.005.261002.70387038501.18
Kasganj(UP)4.00-842382.2038103700NC
Khairagarh(UP)4.00NC784.40390039006.85
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)4.00-20563.5040004000-2.44
Ganjdudwara(UP)3.6012.5473.60345034504.55
Ballia(UP)3.50-12.5223.00424042252.17
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)3.50-27.08437.6042004200NC
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)3.40-80.351252.004080411011.17
Bareilly(UP)2.80-20151.80426542502.77
Mahoba(UP)2.6023.81552.0036153640-
Jagnair(UP)2.50-28.57688.80395039008.22
Devariya(UP)2.50-16.67557.10425042605.59
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.50-16.67307.004100410013.89
Mainpuri(UP)2.30-8169.7036503640-4.95
Bijnaur(UP)2.00233.3316.30421040203.69
Chandausi(UP)2.00-20637.00420042001.20
Etawah(UP)2.00-20154.60390039004.00
Farukhabad(UP)2.00NC176.1038003720NC
Gurusarai(UP)2.0066.67141.40380037507.04
Vishalpur(UP)2.00-6053.20418042051.33
Bharthna(UP)1.80-10139.1038203800-2.05
Khatra(WB)1.8012.5280.0039003900-4.88
Basti(UP)1.606.67113.40424042405.47
Madhoganj(UP)1.60-11.11113.9037503735-7.41
Jahangirabad(UP)1.5050292.8038503850-1.91
Raibareilly(UP)1.505042.90364036402.25
Tulsipur(UP)1.50-34.7824.0037253725-
Jangipura(UP)1.50-70113.40425042504.94
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.50-25290.5040004000-4.76
Gondal(UP)1.20-33.33173.60373037501.08
Jasra(UP)1.20-80184.404250420018.06
Achalda(UP)1.202060.10380038005.56
Nadia(WB)1.20-14.2982.30440044003.53
Panthawada(Guj)1.19-69.5710.2041504075-
Gadaura(UP)1.101062.90420042005.00
Pratapgarh(UP)1.00NC26.00390039102.63
Mawana(UP)1.00-5010.0042504230-
Shikohabad(UP)1.00NC196.60398040002.05
Puranpur(UP)1.00-28.5711.20431042906.16
Wazirganj(UP)1.00NC14.4040504060-
Divai(UP)0.8033.33120.503900390015.04
Naugarh(UP)0.8014.2970.30423042504.96
Sri Madhopur(Raj)0.70-93.86517.204050405017.39
Bahraich(UP)0.70-36.3635.10399039205.00
Lalganj(UP)0.60NC2.4032503215-
Purwa(UP)0.60NC5.2038503825-
Mustardoil
Saharanpur(UP)42.0052539.0090309025-3.42
Muzzafarnagar(UP)36.00203167.5090509050-3.10
Ghaziabad(UP)35.00751626.0091009050NC
Etawah(UP)20.0017.651155.0092009300NC
Shamli(UP)13.00-40.91686.0090609050-
Haathras(UP)12.001001501.0085008600-4.49
Durgapur(WB)7.602.7662.14985098002.87
Dadri(UP)6.00-14.29547.00905090501.12
Safdarganj(UP)6.0020136.40999099854.06
Banda(UP)3.0010077.8091008985-1.09
Mawana(UP)3.00-4026.0090509040-
Mirzapur(UP)3.00-25348.70999599301.37
Hardoi(UP)3.00-31.82204.9097509760-0.91
Jangipura(UP)3.002569.7099309930-
Purulia(WB)3.005057.501014010000NC
Pratapgarh(UP)2.502540.0010300103003.15
Allahabad(UP)2.50-16.67196.5096009750NC
Pilibhit(UP)2.50-34.21280.00914092702.24
Farukhabad(UP)2.00-20122.3093509200-
Kasganj(UP)2.0025165.9087808750-6.10
Bindki(UP)2.00100113.5092509260-1.07
Bharthna(UP)2.00NC149.10936093602.58
Mainpuri(UP)1.90-9.52134.9088702900-0.89
Bahraich(UP)1.805.8851.3010310102502.08
Etah(UP)1.8020125.9088408650-5.45
Auraiya(UP)1.606040.70930093005.68
Rudauli(UP)1.60NC164.40101009990-
Raibareilly(UP)1.00NC35.8036409350-
Achalda(UP)1.00NC74.8092009200-
Rura(UP)1.00-16.67496.4076007900-
Gurusarai(UP)0.80-46.6710.409150810012.96
Muskara(UP)0.60-2531.30910090301.11
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Mahoba(UP)99.10-198.208015--
Rajkot(Guj)97.00-42.775332.501612516105-2.27
Gangapur City(Raj)45.4030.461931.601035010300-3.94
Bangalore(Kar)36.00260473.00110001100015.79
Amreli(Guj)29.1021.25334.00160401552554.98
Banda(UP)20.0033.33309.0091509150-11.17
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)17.5034.621084.9097009445-27.48
Mumbai(Mah)12.0050254.001800018000-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)10.001150176.6097509000-25.00
Ghatal(WB)7.0075209.0063006500-26.74
Jasdan(Guj)6.0062.16247.301500015500-4.76
Lalsot(Raj)5.008.7365.5093009250-18.42
Katwa(WB)5.00-33.33202.9063006200-
Panthawada(Guj)4.50-2521.0095028882-
Vav(Guj)4.50-9.008528--
Lalitpur(UP)4.0014.29344.3086508600-2.81
Guskara(Burdwan)(WB)4.00-28.57137.2062006200-
Muskara(UP)3.90-74.84230.3091008650-19.47
Dahod(Guj)3.002756.80940010500-18.97
Konch(UP)2.80-2080.6091309080-
Dhrol(Guj)2.70-18.18103.109615859527.35
Kota(Raj)1.50-81.25282.9086659500-19.40
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-14.298.8090559555-25.35
Jodhpur(Grain)(Bhagat Ki Kothi)(Raj)0.555.7713.409475932045.77
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)820.007.3334289.704000400026.18
Khategaon(MP)682.3338.7433698.7439003880-
Narsinghgarh(MP)240.00-3.616628.803950386023.44
Kalapipal(MP)155.00-46.554601.603650370021.67
Yeotmal(Mah)148.00124.24446.003920368519.15
Khujner(MP)97.7036.456499.704155412529.84
Gorakhpur(MP)56.15-1.731507.673713377519.47
Dahod(Guj)56.00-12.771802.804250420032.40
Aarni(Mah)47.0030.56166.004000400033.33
Modasa(Guj)41.5039.73887.503810380019.06
Murim(Mah)41.0036.67142.0038953875-
Vani(Mah)36.00-72.003610--
Thandla(MP)33.50-86.0514085.1938503795-
Gandai(Cht)24.50118.75704.7033993399-
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)19.7080.73238.203605355024.31
Chhapiheda(MP)17.40-34.803675--
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)15.00-16.67837.004700475011.90
Jalgaon(Mah)13.00333.33163.004021410025.66
Jhabua(MP)10.5031.251094.804046393032.66
Gangakhed(Mah)10.00-20.003950-41.07
Solapur(Mah)8.00-16.004061--
Pandhakawada(Mah)6.0050014.0040803885-
Udaipura(Raj)5.10-48.48122.803450345011.29
Gevrai(Mah)4.00-8.003725-3.47
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-12.51551.604060405026.88
Kalvan(Mah)3.00-7031.004200402619.97
Khedbrahma(Guj)2.00-97.53074.004142414228.75
Jetpur(Dist.Rajkot)(Guj)0.60-42.864.5039003900-
Sunflower
Mundaragi(Kar)24.00-25420.0037703737-6.59
Nargunda(Kar)12.00-7.69139.0029903000-
Kurnool(AP)3.9044.4438.5037393789-7.66
Bellary(Kar)3.0042.8630.803642394314.74
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00-5010.00365433758.78
Published on December 19, 2019
