Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 27-12-2019 04:06:43 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Kurnool(AP)36.5059.39409.2036493889-22.36
Lakhani(Guj)20.25-32.5532.5040404065-10.22
Dhanera(Guj)14.50281.5832.80402752704.82
Halvad(Guj)7.00-41.18733.0040004000-21.18
Thara(Guj)5.62192.71794.5540574062-18.57
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)4.50-101178.6041254200-17.33
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC122.00410041005.13
CoconutOil
Thodupuzha(Ker)4.00NC188.00200002000012.99
Kanjangadu(Ker)2.0033.3391.5018200182001.11
Moovattupuzha(Ker)2.00NC20.201540015400-
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC54.001750017000-2.78
Thalayolaparambu(Ker)0.9012.573.601800017300-1.10
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC1068.0034003500NC
Manjeswaram(Ker)7.50-50547.00325032506.56
Kanjangadu(Ker)5.00NC256.0031003100-6.06
Moovattupuzha(Ker)3.00NC29.2034003400-6.85
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)20.00-36.532569.5099509700-8.72
Thodupuzha(Ker)12.00NC552.0010500105000.96
Velur(TN)9.613.11107.3795669466-24.67
Manjeswaram(Ker)5.50-45273.00955090505.52
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC34.00890088004.71
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00-33.3367.509800980011.36
Payyannur(Ker)0.85NC68.2490009000-
GroundNutOil
Rajkot(Guj)475.00-13.6419401.304575445014.38
Mahoba(UP)388.002.786555.2038653815-
Jasdan(Guj)260.00NC2266.505100500027.50
Dhanera(Guj)87.08-174.164617--
Dhrol(Guj)56.50-6.77824.80407540408.09
Mauranipur(UP)56.50140.43446.203825360012.50
Halvad(Guj)40.60-20.081115.80420042008.39
Sridungargarh(Raj)40.50-13.09174.2045004250-
Shamli(UP)39.0011.43989.5050355030-
Kurnool(AP)33.5093.64479.8039294160-3.32
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)30.70-28.277575.90470045503.30
Saharanpur(UP)30.00-40250.0050404995-
Modasa(Guj)20.00-18.032288.60435044506.75
Sevur(TN)16.88382.291239.78540054008.00
Lalsot(Raj)14.4089.473268.704891440033.96
Mulabagilu(Kar)14.00-60146.0042003700-
Baradwar(MP)13.90-27.804150--
Bhanvad(Guj)12.0020211.204350385012.99
Bangalore(Kar)10.00-9.09328.00520052000.97
Bareilly(UP)9.509024.005150512510.75
Tindivanam(TN)8.00-33.33866.6060886398-7.87
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)7.50-29.25437.0041254300-
Bewar(UP)5.00-16.6790.004800490047.69
Lalitpur(UP)4.50-33.82295.6042204195-4.09
Khedbrahma(Guj)4.00300104.004357422523.18
Rampur(UP)3.0020304.3050805100-0.39
Panthawada(Guj)2.92-68.191764.3846484762-
Kallakurichi(TN)2.80-12.5390.9063086503-7.04
Gajol(WB)2.00-9.0925.5063006300-
Vadgam(Guj)1.80-76.62724.984692460212.03
Thara(Guj)1.22-76.7668.7446254437-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.10-75138.704350430010.13
Haldwani(Utr)0.80-9221.6056006040-
Lakhani(Guj)0.75-69.76138.8646354560-
GroundNutSeed
Sri Madhopur(Raj)134.30-51.4515911.3045505630-3.19
Bangalore(Kar)49.0025.641473.0085008500-14.36
Rajkot(Guj)2.5025217.006500642518.18
Linseed
Banda(UP)7.50-31.82333.505550540038.75
Gorakhpur(MP)5.80-42110.994955390031.26
Karvi(UP)3.206.67212.605385535032.64
Baberu(UP)1.10-26.6761.705400530031.39
Mahoba(UP)0.80-2045.3047304685-
Mustard
Lakhani(Guj)719.95-25.047656.804150412512.93
Dhanera(Guj)163.281532.8346.564000338013.48
Kota(Raj)89.5058.4110694.004100405010.81
Sitapur(UP)85.00183.3313110.0033503350-2.90
Lucknow(UP)49.5012.52937.00388039002.92
Lalsot(Raj)44.808.473551.904225411110.46
Soharatgarh(UP)43.001947.62171.50426042605.97
Auraiya(UP)40.00700745.60402039106.63
Kasganj(UP)40.009002462.20385038103.49
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)39.50-49.365869.304325427021.63
Rura(UP)37.50NC3171.604000390011.11
Merta City(Raj)30.801440503.604300387517.45
Akbarpur(UP)28.007.69872.40395039803.40
Barhaj(UP)26.008.331861.0043254325-
Gorakhpur(MP)25.18966.9570.38353032257.79
Jaunpur(UP)24.00-601397.80422542403.81
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)23.00-31.751365.404130410012.53
Lakhimpur(UP)18.005.882739.0038603880-0.26
Haathras(UP)15.10-24.51066.2032003250-14.09
Nagaram(Raj)13.50-64.473786.00414841408.30
Durgapur(WB)13.008.331208.3443004350-6.52
Hardoi(UP)12.0050727.5039404000-2.48
Karvi(UP)9.5011.76819.00398040009.34
Banda(UP)9.00NC600.004075400011.34
Mathura(UP)9.0012.5852.00395037201.28
Mauranipur(UP)8.40-32.8129.70375035855.63
Etah(UP)8.00-11.111366.00387038801.84
Shamli(UP)8.00-11.11491.00431042556.42
Jhijhank(UP)8.00-33.3398.0038503840-1.28
Gazipur(UP)5.703.64369.10425042504.94
Muskara(UP)5.60-75.55168.6040003880-
Asansol(WB)5.208.33955.0443004350-3.37
Ballia(UP)5.0042.86233.00423042401.93
Pilibhit(UP)4.50-821264.50425542702.16
Bindki(UP)4.50-71.88509.70420040704.48
Jagnair(UP)4.0060696.80376039504.44
Sahiyapur(UP)4.0060103.70424042405.60
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.60-28416.20398040006.13
Mirzapur(UP)3.50-22.22302.50422542254.06
Baberu(UP)3.00-28.57165.604000390011.73
Mainpuri(UP)3.0057.89179.50385036900.26
Safdarganj(UP)3.00-70238.30390039506.85
Bareilly(UP)2.5025160.80422542401.81
Farukhabad(UP)2.50-16.67190.10384038201.59
Rampur(UP)2.50NC114.00425042001.92
Saharanpur(UP)2.50-61.54255.10428042400.94
Lalitpur(UP)2.40-33.332155.20389538700.78
Sri Madhopur(Raj)2.20-24.14527.404100418014.69
Etawah(UP)2.0033.33161.60405039258.00
Khair(UP)2.00-902170.50395038502.60
Bankura Sadar(WB)2.00NC315.004100410013.89
Mahoba(UP)1.80-25560.4038103780-
Baradwar(MP)1.50-3.004155--
Robertsganj(UP)1.50-57.1466.104980421528.35
Bharthna(UP)1.50-16.67142.10400038202.56
Basti(UP)1.30-35120.00425042455.72
Rajkot(Guj)1.20-90297.603900397523.81
Wazirganj(UP)1.202018.8042004100-
Nadia(WB)1.209.0986.90440044003.53
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6762.104020380011.67
Panthawada(Guj)0.93-45.2915.4641854158-
Gurusarai(UP)0.90-55147.20380038007.04
Fatehpur(UP)0.80NC108.20421042105.25
Khalilabad(UP)0.70NC22.20427542654.01
Mustardoil
Sitapur(UP)115.004.555935.0084108400-8.79
Howly(ASM)40.0023.081196.00105001020020.69
Muzzafarnagar(UP)40.0011.113307.5090709050-2.89
Saharanpur(UP)32.00-23.812603.0090609030-3.10
Haathras(UP)25.00108.331581.0084008500-5.62
Jhargram(WB)25.004.171797.001020010500NC
Shamli(UP)20.0053.85762.0090859060-
Banda(UP)15.00400107.8091809100-0.22
Etawah(UP)14.00-301205.00925092000.54
Durgapur(WB)8.005.26693.14980098502.35
Dadri(UP)6.00NC573.00910090501.68
Safdarganj(UP)6.00NC160.401000099904.17
Mirzapur(UP)5.0066.67358.70990099950.41
Hardoi(UP)4.3043.33213.5097709750-0.71
Pilibhit(UP)2.8012292.60917591402.63
Gazipur(UP)2.60-27.78305.30993099001.33
Etah(UP)2.0011.11133.5089008840-4.81
Farukhabad(UP)2.00NC134.3093509350-
Kasganj(UP)2.00NC169.9088108780-5.78
Rampur(UP)2.00NC98.60925091507.87
Achalda(UP)2.0010078.8092109200-
Mauranipur(UP)2.00-16.6761.6092009000-
Mainpuri(UP)2.005.26143.30906088701.23
Bindki(UP)2.00NC117.50948092501.39
Mothkur(UP)1.80506.0095009000-
Bharthna(UP)1.80-10152.70935093602.47
Auraiya(UP)1.50-6.2543.70932093005.91
Rudauli(UP)1.40-12.5172.601010010100-
Rura(UP)1.00NC504.4076007600-
Fatehpur(UP)0.70-3097.60968592503.47
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)93.00-33.815799.501600016105-3.03
Banda(UP)30.0050369.0090009150-12.62
Mauranipur(UP)13.603689.7089459350-14.81
Halvad(Guj)8.86-26.17439.6297509750-20.73
Lalsot(Raj)8.8022.22397.5093009500-18.42
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)8.50-45.161195.9094219240-29.57
Muskara(UP)7.6094.87245.5092509100-18.14
Kota(Raj)4.50125295.90105009500-2.33
Jasdan(Guj)3.50-41.67254.3016500150004.76
Singroli(MP)2.00-87.73305.0468007200-24.44
Lalitpur(UP)2.00-99.17828.3087501985-1.69
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)1.10-89178.8090009750-30.77
Bangarmau(UP)1.00NC8.00924092007.44
Vav(Guj)0.94-79.1110.8884508528-
Dhanera(Guj)0.90-1.809327--
Dhrol(Guj)0.90-66.67104.9091759615-22.80
Panthawada(Guj)0.75-83.3322.5089509502-
Goluwala(Raj)0.70-1.4010375-174.83
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)0.70-80.56114.0095009400-
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60-406.207500750066.67
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)681.50-9.9737166.704100407029.34
Gorakhpur(MP)140.85297.881860.173750385020.66
Baradwar(MP)35.10-70.204210--
Khedbrahma(Guj)30.00203234.004187416230.15
Modasa(Guj)9.00-5.26924.503750385017.19
Lalitpur(UP)4.5028.571560.604000406025.00
Modasa(Tintoi)(Guj)4.00-16.67255.803650347525.86
Hanagal(Kar)1.00-5068.004003357420.32
Published on December 27, 2019
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil