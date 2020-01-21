Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 21-01-2020 12:10:38 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC33.0040004000-2.44
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-502.4037303905-23.17
CoconutOil
Oddunchairum(TN)10.00NC60.0018001800-
Natham(TN)5.00NC63.001800180012.50
Negamam(TN)3.60-65.22187.2032002850-7.25
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.20-11.1120.9040003900-2.44
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC67.501680016800-
Gopalpatti(TN)2.00NC31.0016001600NC
Thondamuthur(TN)1.50-66.6760.6028002700-12.50
Kuruppanthura(Ker)1.00-2.002200--8.33
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC115.0028002400-6.67
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC42.00400040008.11
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)8.00-93.28866.36900010000-2.70
Muthur(TN)2.00NC13.00100309935-14.49
Payyannur(Ker)0.991.0230.9993009200-
GroundNutOil
Bhanvad(Guj)10.00-16.67140.004550425021.33
Dhoraji(Guj)5.70-46.2378.204605445013.56
Lalsot(Raj)1.90-691.604700--
Ganaur(Har)1.50NC13.507000650016.67
Mustard
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)26.00-49.512295.904007424911.27
Barhaj(UP)26.00-864.004330-6.13
Lakhimpur(UP)20.00-201315.0038503900NC
Badayoun(UP)11.0046.67334.504225422011.18
Fatehabad(UP)5.20-35842.40415041508.64
Lalsot(Raj)3.50-1086.803940-5.07
Khatra(WB)2.2083.3373.8040004000-4.76
Beawar(Raj)1.80-58.204050--
Ujhani(UP)1.00-80352.504210420013.78
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Lalsot(Raj)12.20-137.909200--8.91
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)9.20268499.9089009251-3.00
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60NC5.6085005500-
Soyabean
Dhoraji(Guj)3.3045032.403855378010.78
Published on January 21, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil