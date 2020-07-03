Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 03-07-2020 11:41:48 AM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Rapar(Guj)90.00-502127.0038753450-
Modasa(Guj)20.50-62.7398.5039053550-29.64
Unava(Guj)12.00-13.04203.0040004000-24.03
CoconutOil
Madathukulam(TN)6.60NC383.30235023506.82
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC157.5017000170004.29
Karamadai(TN)2.26-49.78138.06225022504.65
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC295.002400240033.33
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC97.5032003200-15.79
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)30.00-56.521812.3799009800-2.94
Velur(TN)12.63113.34108.91931997690.32
GroundNutOil
Bodeli(Guj)11.00-9.0955.3045004500-
Dhoraji(Guj)8.60-39.44287.205280535525.56
Modasa(Guj)6.60-86.051318.9057905305-
Mustard
Barhaj(UP)18.00-5.261766.00428043000.23
Mathura(UP)14.00-22.221035.004280427529.70
Ballia(UP)4.0033.33187.50433043202.36
Basti(UP)2.404.35136.00421042000.24
Fatehpur(UP)2.0033.3389.504380421013.77
Soharatgarh(UP)1.90-24119.0041904160-0.83
Mawana(UP)1.0042.8620.9046004430-
Beawar(Raj)0.80-46.67546.104275425020.42
Jafarganj(UP)0.60NC8.404200424037.70
Mustardoil
Mawana(UP)2.0010075.60100009870-
Fatehpur(UP)1.502587.20103001000012.32
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Dhoraji(Guj)0.60-79.3167.4076057730-30.90
Published on July 03, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
