Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 21-07-2020 05:20:37 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Visnagar(Guj)262.30-25.551142.1039503513-28.27
Thara(Guj)166.5050790.8339523995-
Siddhpur(Guj)151.9570.542864.2639303910-27.38
Palanpur(Guj)149.008.762428.0039203940-22.41
Rajkot(Guj)85.0021.431470.5037653700-27.25
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)51.00-29.171787.4039353960-28.45
Halvad(Guj)20.70-30.351127.0038753900-28.24
Unava(Guj)17.70-12.38408.5039754000-24.50
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)11.84433.33148.7839323962-27.85
Mansa(Guj)6.332.76120.2439253975-28.38
Dehgam(Guj)6.00-44.44301.7039453972-26.60
Dhrol(Guj)1.802021.6032553355-
Bhiloda(Guj)1.50NC10.5038503865-29.85
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC95.0035003500-16.67
Dehgam(Rekhiyal)(Guj)0.80-46.6711.0039373900-
CoconutOil
Hunsur(Kar)7000.0027.2727492.001200012000-
Kadur(Kar)6599.00163.9642061.00121009500-
Santhesargur(Kar)1500.0020025500.0080008000NC
Bangalore(Kar)400.00-91.11119370.001650016500-2.94
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)145.00705.56219.0023002200-
Melur(TN)20.00-31.03380.002610257539.95
Elumathur(TN)10.23110.938335.442969276129.93
Ettumanoor(Ker)3.2023.0867.4031003200-3.13
Kottakkal(Ker)3.005067.001712017120-1.33
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC167.50170001700020.57
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC30.003200290014.29
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC30.0017000170006.25
Vamanapuram(Ker)1.407.6912.804800380026.32
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC125.002500250038.89
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC58.5018200182008.33
CoconutSeed
Mukkom(Ker)5.00NC335.0024002400NC
Kanjangadu(Ker)4.5012.5177.003100310024.00
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC103.5035003200-5.41
Copra
Kangeyam(TN)70.006002275.779950100008.15
Arasikere(Kar)20.00-57.45327.0092129078-
Neeleswaram(Ker)2.00NC18.00890088002.30
Muthur(TN)2.00NC25.009505988016.77
Bangalore(Kar)1.00NC12.001090011550-43.08
Kanjangadu(Ker)1.00NC47.509500950013.10
GroundNutOil
Mainpuri(UP)360.00634.693694.0044504400-9.09
Etah(UP)265.00-30.261715.0046804650-5.65
Farukhabad(UP)145.00-21.621751.2040004200-6.98
Madhoganj(UP)72.00-20.44997.0048504820-2.02
Rajkot(Guj)41.009.3313776.00525051005.00
Koppal(Kar)34.00-20.93415.0057875600-
Mangrol(Guj)17.0013.33393.70562556403.21
Bangalore(Kar)12.00300288.008750875069.90
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)10.50-43.553837.10550057504.76
Bewar(UP)6.00NC88.2048004900NC
Dhoraji(Guj)5.80152.17298.104655460510.70
Mundaragi(Kar)4.001001334.005143527637.55
Dhrol(Guj)3.20-11.11688.6042654375-1.39
Savarkundla(Guj)3.00-57.141498.60490845300.62
Tindivanam(TN)1.50-60.53427.3067126280-25.06
Gadag(Kar)1.00-1.004743-17.49
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00NC108.0039974773-
Cheyyar(TN)0.76-19.15177.88804879450.46
Bhanvad(Guj)0.60-60229.504250375010.39
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)12.00-72.731079.00975097502.63
Rajkot(Guj)2.00NC121.7066256875-1.85
HongeSeed
Madhugiri(Kar)3.00-4.002700--
Linseed
Karvi(UP)6.50-18.75257.10486048001.46
Maudaha(UP)6.00500150.304950458010.00
Atarra(UP)0.80-68127.80482544250.94
Baberu(UP)0.80-33.3334.004815440015.33
Mahoba(UP)0.8033.3335.2046304640-2.42
Mustard
Agra(UP)270.0050.849448.104250424016.44
Lalsot(Raj)75.701945.951614.804690375025.23
Nagaram(Raj)62.50-35.19123.704265425018.47
Aligarh(UP)40.0014.294532.004350435020.83
Gorakhpur(UP)35.0016.67589.0042254250-
Jaunpur(UP)30.00-252559.00442544004.98
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)26.80-65.863014.804350435029.66
Shamli(UP)25.00-10.711590.504750474515.85
Mathura(UP)24.0014.291305.004250428015.80
Barhaj(UP)24.00788.892231.4042004200-1.64
Kota(Raj)23.50-64.663719.004300440021.99
Achnera(UP)22.004.761525.004250424021.43
Goluwala(Raj)21.90-7.984227.004300427018.49
Hapur(UP)18.00201655.004680468012.77
Tundla(UP)18.00-35.711460.504230424016.85
Muskara(UP)17.00-6.591185.1042504325-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)15.00501032.004200410020.00
Khair(UP)15.00-57.143034.504300430021.13
Lakhimpur(UP)15.00-11.763350.004180418020.81
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)14.50-66.826184.604610463323.59
Aklera(Raj)12.70647.06660.104407446037.72
Barabanki(UP)12.00-14.29201.00419041505.28
Durgapur(WB)12.004.35726.374750475011.76
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)11.9072.46357.203950395016.18
Palanpur(Guj)11.70735.71271.604400439731.85
Raath(UP)11.5027.78318.4044004300-
Sangriya(Raj)10.50-95.68832.804252419821.17
Jhijhank(UP)10.00100308.0044504400-
Suratgarh(Raj)8.201071.432235.204135410017.47
Kasganj(UP)8.00-20721.404350434026.09
Rajkot(Guj)7.0075485.104100402528.13
Chandausi(UP)6.0020207.00434043304.33
Saharanpur(UP)6.0071.43417.004740473012.86
Asansol(WB)5.60-6.67370.594750470011.76
Etah(UP)5.00-16.67444.504360435026.38
Mahoba(UP)5.00-28.571410.204320431023.96
Muradabad(UP)5.00NC359.20435043403.57
Sitapur(UP)5.00117.39372.504200417021.39
Bangalore(Kar)4.00-83.331264.00520052001.96
Charra(UP)4.0014.29301.004300430021.13
Lucknow(UP)4.008.112633.40418041752.58
Hardoi(UP)4.00-42.86653.504200415020.00
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)3.5040260.504250427019.72
Lalitpur(UP)3.50-901678.904260425017.36
Allahabad(UP)3.00NC160.00421542000.36
Sultanpur(UP)3.0020113.004900485024.37
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50-16.67164.0047204700-
Mauranipur(UP)2.50NC149.604250428525.00
Bilsi(UP)2.50-24.24543.904300430010.26
Devariya(UP)2.5025274.60423242250.05
Bahraich(UP)2.4014080.30398040301.79
Madhoganj(UP)2.4060142.004200415015.86
Jangipura(UP)2.3043.7591.60438043604.29
Mainpuri(UP)2.20-15.38174.204225422017.36
Surajgarh(Raj)2.00100394.404250420018.06
Auraiya(UP)2.0033.33609.604450445025.35
Azamgarh(UP)2.00-42.86366.60424042250.47
Baberu(UP)2.00-5057.904320413020.84
Ballia(UP)2.00-33.33206.50432543301.29
Faizabad(UP)2.0011.11117.504320432012.94
Jahangirabad(UP)2.0033.33351.404400440022.22
Orai(UP)2.00-209.0044804400-
Pukhrayan(UP)2.00NC387.004400445036.01
Soharatgarh(UP)2.00-16.67135.2042254220NC
Meerut(UP)2.00-5079.004750477515.15
Kayamganj(UP)2.00-20350.004550443029.26
Gazipur(UP)2.0025178.90438043803.30
Ujhani(UP)2.00100966.30430043002.38
Bharthna(UP)2.0042.8685.204440434030.59
Safdarganj(UP)2.00-33.3353.0042504250-
Choubepur(UP)1.905.5633.404525450015.29
Bindki(UP)1.707070.804450443011.53
Basti(UP)1.6033.33164.20423542350.12
Rampur(UP)1.40-6.6791.20423042300.71
Robertsganj(UP)1.40-36.3668.50432543352.13
Shahganj(UP)1.40-6.6711.80426043000.95
Naanpara(UP)1.3018.18103.9040254025-
Gondal(UP)1.20-25119.50395039508.22
Atarra(UP)1.202077.404325432523.57
Raibareilly(UP)1.202048.504260426024.20
Unnao(UP)1.205036.20424542503.16
Sahiyapur(UP)1.20-36.84129.00423042300.12
Rasda(UP)1.20-14.29127.9043154310-
Bishnupur(Bankura)(WB)1.1057.1457.40420042005.00
Mawana(UP)1.00-33.3341.5047354730-
Achalda(UP)1.00NC105.404450446034.85
Ajuha(UP)1.00-16.6784.9042004200NC
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.00-9.0946.40442043604.74
Akbarpur(UP)1.00-16.67354.40425042508.70
Bankura Sadar(WB)1.00-33.3397.50420042005.00
Kandi(WB)1.00-44.4474.904020400014.20
Indus(Bankura Sadar)(WB)1.00NC38.50420042005.00
Dankaur(UP)0.7016.6744.8045004425-
Fatehpur(UP)0.60-40105.304460446015.10
Gurusarai(UP)0.60-4072.504250425032.81
Mustardoil
Meerut(UP)57.00-51682.00105001055016.67
Saharanpur(UP)28.00-24.321981.00102201020014.06
Shamli(UP)28.00-6.671703.00103101030012.07
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC2288.0099009900175.00
Muzzafarnagar(UP)20.00-4.761814.50103001020014.57
Hapur(UP)15.00-31.82740.009960992010.67
Raath(UP)15.00114.29238.5096509650-
Ajuha(UP)9.00NC478.00990099001.02
Lohardaga(Jha)8.0060168.001160011600-
Durgapur(WB)7.853.84473.6710700107009.74
Buland Shahr(UP)3.5016.67113.6094559440-
Safdarganj(UP)3.00NC172.5010200101005.15
Allahabad(UP)2.50-16.67108.0098509800-0.10
Banda(UP)2.0066.6761.10955095508.22
Farukhabad(UP)2.00-20126.30970096508.99
Dadri(UP)2.00-50216.00103001010014.44
Mainpuri(UP)1.9011.76102.50952095406.73
Bharthna(UP)1.80-2586.60995099508.86
Rampur(UP)1.606.67102.10964096405.47
Gazipur(UP)1.6033.33142.7010530105006.80
Auraiya(UP)1.50NC86.309850985019.76
Mawana(UP)1.50-25100.601030010510-
Paliakala(UP)1.50NC80.1010100101005.59
Jangipura(UP)1.50-42.3173.6010530104806.36
Etah(UP)1.40-6.6782.609650954012.21
Charra(UP)1.308.3352.7099009900-
Hardoi(UP)1.30-50232.60994099308.40
Choubepur(UP)1.30NC20.809975100406.12
Bahraich(UP)1.20-14.2992.2010800108005.37
Achalda(UP)1.2020110.6098009700-
Kayamganj(UP)1.20NC107.90975098757.73
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00-66.6774.109400940014.63
Kasganj(UP)1.00-16.6792.309610940012.53
Barabanki(UP)1.00-16.6714.601020010200-
Bindki(UP)1.00-33.3342.50104001020014.54
Naanpara(UP)0.90-1078.801080010750-
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-20105.40107251074018.05
Raibareilly(UP)0.80-33.3340.601002510000-
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)0.70-3041.9010250101303.96
Utraula(UP)0.60NC4.801060010600-
Muskara(UP)0.60NC28.30960095509.59
NeemSeed
Arasikere(Kar)10.00233.3364.0048304772-
Safflower
Gadag(Kar)10.0090013.0034903474-5.96
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)136.5013.755607.401175012050-30.27
Halvad(Guj)60.70-14.271644.2477757875-23.40
Melur(TN)20.00190021.0088208450-
Savarkundla(Guj)13.00271.43414.701050010500-34.39
Dhrol(Guj)7.0037.25154.4067206480-
Mahoba(UP)6.406.67594.7097759760-
Tindivanam(TN)1.60-52.9472.9063396875-36.00
Rajula(Guj)1.40-5017.50920010500-40.65
Soyabean
Kota(Raj)390.00-7.5819877.10360036001.41
Aklera(Raj)90.00100981.00362035754.56
Dahod(Guj)10.70137.781410.7036503600-2.93
Dhamnod(MP)7.3019221.20359035802.87
Udaipura(Raj)4.50-94.38149.90350036006.06
Lalitpur(UP)4.50-25681.404850485027.30
Bangalore(Kar)2.00NC66.005150515011.96
Sunflower
Bellary(Kar)1.00NC56.80411939034.38
Suva(DillSeed)
Siddhpur(Guj)0.65NC23.0242804142-26.08
Published on July 21, 2020
TOPICS
oilseeds and edible oil
