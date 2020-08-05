Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 05-08-2020 01:56:13 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Visnagar(Guj)133.10-20.061804.4237513927-30.02
Kalol(Guj)40.00-18.37239.1039353580-
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)39.90179.022237.3039253940-27.98
Dehgam(Guj)11.7037.65368.4039123912-27.22
Unava(Guj)11.10-24.49518.3039253935-28.38
Sami(Guj)9.6084.62165.5039103875-27.26
Amirgadh(Guj)5.62-60.0371.7339103925-
Vadgam(Guj)5.6012957.3839323948-28.05
Mansa(Guj)5.1155.32147.5839253950-28.18
Dhrol(Guj)2.0066.6729.4031453585-
Vankaner(Guj)1.5087.516.5035003250-
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC101.0036003500-14.29
CoconutOil
Harihara(Kar)5040.00458.1468261.0070007500NC
Bangalore(Kar)2400.00-5.14140400.001400015000NC
Koovapadi(Ker)17.20-17.203600--
Madathukulam(TN)6.60NC389.9023502350-2.08
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC132.002500250038.89
Thiruppur(TN)1.00-33.3338.3419002000-9.52
Karamadai(TN)0.85-64.29156.082600260015.56
CoconutSeed
Manjeswaram(Ker)8.00-46.67452.5032503250-12.16
Copra
Elumathur(TN)34.801142.861003.349965998914.15
Anaimalai(TN)24.49-0.29154.3497009450-4.90
Kangeyam(TN)10.00-91.672665.27995099509.34
GroundNutOil
Mainpuri(UP)100.00-83.337599.0046604760-4.80
Etah(UP)65.00-83.753565.0047004750-6.00
Farukhabad(UP)60.00-66.292971.2043504450-5.43
Bangalore(Kar)9.00125329.007500750045.63
Vellore(TN)4.3078.4239.579100880019.74
Jhansi(UP)2.20-21.4313434.604880487039.43
Savarkundla(Guj)2.00NC1510.10495351830.57
Kallakurichi(TN)0.80-75224.2079067630-8.35
GroundNutSeed
Bangalore(Kar)3.00-88.891228.0095009750NC
Linseed
Maudaha(UP)15.0050207.30500050003.09
Karvi(UP)4.50-25299.60502550103.40
Mahoba(UP)1.60166.6737.40492547001.76
Atarra(UP)0.7016.67132.40498550502.78
Mustard
Agra(UP)158.00-2.4712096.104340435021.23
Khair(UP)50.00-16.673454.504250430021.43
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)36.70-32.164026.604600456030.50
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)34.5012806343.604907475832.80
Shamli(UP)30.00NC2041.504715471515.00
Aligarh(UP)20.00-33.335082.004400435023.94
Mathura(UP)20.001001561.004660425026.98
Maudaha(UP)18.00-10324.004500442525.87
Achnera(UP)17.00-10.531725.004550438024.66
Ghaziabad(UP)15.00251374.204700470011.90
Lakhimpur(UP)15.007.143590.004320428021.69
Muskara(UP)13.00-3.71383.5044254400-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)10.00-28.571270.004500450028.57
Goluwala(Raj)8.608.864424.804575449926.03
Bangalore(Kar)8.00-55.561412.005650575014.14
Kasganj(UP)7.00-12.5837.404550430031.50
Hardoi(UP)7.0040775.504220423020.57
Lalsot(Raj)6.70-62.981726.204762474827.36
Mahoba(UP)6.5035.421532.004485446030.00
Gangapur City(Raj)6.40-99.341410.204781372828.25
Visnagar(Guj)6.20-35.42355.044497449037.23
Chandausi(UP)6.00NC314.00438043604.29
Muradabad(UP)6.0020445.20438043904.04
Saharanpur(UP)6.0020509.004740474012.86
Etah(UP)5.00NC536.504450435028.61
Bhawani Mandi(Choumahala)(Raj)4.50-95.26110.0045003565-
Bilsi(UP)4.50-10614.704350435011.54
Allahabad(UP)4.00NC192.00422542000.12
Azamgarh(UP)4.0081.82425.20431543252.01
Charra(UP)4.00-33.33372.004350430024.29
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)3.80-47.22413.204350425027.94
Jhansi(UP)3.8026.67176.304540454529.16
Lucknow(UP)3.509.382671.60435043104.19
Kayamganj(UP)3.5016.67400.604470448026.99
Atarra(UP)3.0020096.404370440024.86
Badayoun(UP)3.0020408.30437543704.17
Rura(UP)3.00-25765.604250425025.00
Akbarpur(UP)2.604393.404320428010.49
Jahangirabad(UP)2.5025393.404420440022.78
Muzzafarnagar(UP)2.50NC211.0047254720-
Rasda(UP)2.5025151.1044204425-
Faizabad(UP)2.4020141.304350435013.73
Mainpuri(UP)2.10110228.404320433020.00
Gondal(UP)1.7013.33146.50395039502.60
Basti(UP)1.60NC181.20430042901.42
Mawana(UP)1.502559.9047354730-
Fatehpur(UP)1.3030129.304550452519.42
Sahiyapur(UP)1.2050154.60429042801.42
Dhrol(Guj)1.10-54.178.2040553675-
Ajuha(UP)1.10-8.33104.90425042200.95
Atrauli(UP)1.00-33.3397.004400435037.93
Achalda(UP)1.00NC122.204450450034.85
Naanpara(UP)1.00-16.67124.1040254000-4.17
Mustardoil
Saharanpur(UP)32.00602629.00104001025016.07
Shamli(UP)28.00-9.682865.60104701047013.80
Aligarh(UP)25.00NC2688.0099509950176.39
Muzzafarnagar(UP)22.00NC2248.50104501045016.24
Ghaziabad(UP)14.007.691295.20106001052016.48
Ajuha(UP)7.00-12.5606.40990098501.02
Allahabad(UP)2.50NC125.00990098500.41
Buland Shahr(UP)2.00-54.55159.4096809460-
Hardoi(UP)2.0053.85261.40993099408.29
Paliakala(UP)2.0017.65105.5010120100505.80
Mainpuri(UP)1.90-5137.70968096808.52
Charra(UP)1.70-19.0577.5099509950-
Fatehpur(UP)1.60100128.60108501090019.43
Achalda(UP)1.20NC129.0098009820-
Kayamganj(UP)1.20-20129.50985097508.84
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00-37.598.709400940014.63
Etah(UP)1.00NC98.809760970013.49
Farukhabad(UP)1.00NC152.909850980010.67
Kasganj(UP)0.80-20111.909710968013.70
Naanpara(UP)0.80-33.3397.601085010800-
Utraula(UP)0.60NC13.401060010600-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Bangalore(Kar)25.00400417.0010650106501.43
Savarkundla(Guj)18.0020471.70997510878-37.80
Halvad(Guj)13.56-14.071909.6077507750-24.39
Vankaner(Guj)6.00130.77134.6074007700-24.10
Dhrol(Guj)1.10-57.69208.4065907160-
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)0.80-91.0169.901150011505-
Soyabean
Bhawani Mandi(Choumahala)(Raj)110.00175960.0034573620-
Sunflower
Gundlupet(Kar)73.00-37.07555.0039504100-
Kustagi(Kar)20.0042.8634.0042004028-

