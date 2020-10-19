Oil Seeds Prices

as on : 19-10-2020 04:34:10 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
CastorSeed
Visnagar(Guj)240.00-5.882868.6240734078-25.42
Kadiri(Guj)168.00-47.832980.0041154110-25.18
Siddhpur(Guj)116.257.725189.8740974062-0.12
Radhanpur(Guj)75.00-9.091081.8040853855-2.16
Mehsana(Guj)56.508.03934.0041054120-25.36
Thara(Guj)55.5028.212042.8741254085-
Kalol(Guj)53.00-9.4661.6041454150-23.94
Palanpur(Guj)51.008.513715.6040954090-24.54
Vijapur(Kukarvada)(Guj)50.7053.64162.1040904025-25.02
Unava(Guj)41.7011.2870.7041304140-17.40
Dasada Patadi(Guj)35.52500259.0040824050-24.94
Mehsana(Jornang)(Guj)32.70181.9295.4040804100-25.34
Vijapur(Guj)27.50-49.91139.1040754045-25.64
Rajkot(Guj)24.00NC2737.5039403825-4.37
Vijapur(Gojjariya)(Guj)19.70-4.8367.2040854035-25.73
Sami(Guj)10.5014.13273.3041254075-24.31
Dahod(Guj)9.00542.86111.4041003800-21.90
Vadgam(Guj)5.30-69.361141.9841184105-24.37
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)3.70NC2740.8041304075-2.59
Dhoraji(Guj)3.50191.67148.8039553755-24.74
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)2.366.31201.2941124082-25.40
Jambusar(Kaavi)(Guj)1.00NC133.0037003700-19.57
CoconutOil
Harihara(Kar)4800.00-40.45114501.009000800028.57
Kanakapura(Kar)4500.0028.5744680.00125001100025.00
Jalandhar City(Jalandhar)(Pun)190.005.561195.0025002400-21.88
Udumalpet(TN)13.33NC66.6627502700-
Manjeri(Ker)5.00NC180.003750375027.12
Kuttoor(Ker)2.50NC232.5018200192007.06
Ettumanoor(Ker)2.309.5275.004100420028.13
Kottakkal(Ker)2.00NC86.00192501925062.45
Oddunchairum(TN)1.00NC154.002500250038.89
Muthur(TN)1.00-66.6766.004165403062.06
CoconutSeed
Palayam(Ker)10.00NC429.004000400014.29
Kuttoor(Ker)1.50NC144.004400440037.50
Copra
Tiptur(Kar)131.00-58.411684.00117009250-
Kadur(Kar)6.00-6088.001190011900-
GroundNutOil
Bagru(Raj)1485.00702.272793.9046004250-8.00
Bikaner (Grain)(Raj)933.5020644.44947.5048295526-
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)656.6035.081641.1050155000-7.13
Laxmeshwar(Kar)391.00217.89851.0039463611-24.07
Jasdan(Guj)275.00-11.292791.0051505150-0.48
Mahoba(UP)266.0095.596126.1039504075-19.06
Siddhpur(Guj)250.60-250.605050--
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)180.40-180.404820--
Halvad(Guj)125.76-51.012117.0249504600-1.00
Vadgam(Guj)124.60147.22603.25500049250.91
Savarkundla(Guj)120.00605.881681.605040451310.70
Vankaner(Guj)120.00233.33288.304800420537.14
Thara(Guj)78.7520.01180.5248404588-
Davangere(Kar)76.00484.62275.0037803850-
Morbi(Guj)50.7011.92204.70418738628.19
Kundagol(Kar)31.0093.7567.0040006750-
Thara(Shihori)(Guj)29.75226.9262.7447124500-
Cuddapah(AP)22.10268.3328.1035992739-30.37
Visnagar(Guj)22.00-22.004840--
Dhoraji(Guj)18.107.1389.805055488020.93
Madhugiri(Kar)13.001200409.0037964000-49.90
Bhiloda(Guj)9.0080055.1046784125-
Avalurpet'(TN)8.00566.67326.8069876386-19.83
Dhrol(Guj)6.40-37.25726.90455043354.60
Madhoganj(UP)6.00NC1431.0038504930-21.27
Gingee(TN)4.80100260.0065376572-21.82
Cheyyar(TN)4.7960.2232.6968906930-20.28
Vellore(TN)2.940.6882.2774008200-22.11
Kallakurichi(TN)2.40-25287.0069506927-16.25
Kadur(Kar)2.00-71.43267.0040004400-
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.606055.304950430025.32
Porbandar(Guj)0.90-40132.8042753850-0.23
Gurellu
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00-2.005035-7.65
Linseed
Manasa(MP)53.00-74.76501.005160506617.73
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)10.00-37.5668.005050520010.38
Banda(UP)8.0060218.50527553508.76
Mahoba(UP)3.903042.705250530020.69
Karvi(UP)2.50108.33302.20524053759.17
Maudaha(UP)1.0066.67220.50525053508.25
Mustard
Agra(UP)171.00-1.7218187.104870478033.42
Gangapur City(Raj)44.00-30.382466.405284527938.14
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)40.00-202912.005000485035.14
Mathura(UP)36.002.862537.004860492031.35
Aligarh(UP)30.00206732.004800490032.60
Barhaj(UP)26.008.333644.60455045506.56
Tundla(UP)23.0035.292042.504860475033.88
Shamli(UP)22.50-6.25208.0051955200-
Ghaziabad(UP)20.0017.652502.205275525025.60
Hapur(UP)20.00NC250.0049005000-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)20.008.111182.505000500018.48
Sitapur(UP)15.00500469.904650455038.81
Gorakhpur(UP)15.00-6.251377.2045304540-
Achnera(UP)14.00NC2533.004850475031.08
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)13.50-3.577097.205350522538.96
Mahoba(UP)13.20-27.471877.004765470027.41
Nagaram(Raj)12.00NC12558.105040505034.76
Khair(UP)10.00NC4010.504850475034.72
Lakhimpur(UP)10.00-9.094130.004650454046.23
Beldanga(WB)10.0025691.005400515042.11
Siddhpur(Guj)8.3322.51439.535042486239.09
Banda(UP)8.0014.29434.004850480036.62
Saharanpur(UP)8.00-5.88790.005160518022.27
Hardoi(UP)8.00NC1177.504710465022.98
Bagru(Raj)7.00191.67129.6047754950-
Bharuasumerpur(UP)7.00-301796.004900480040.00
Muradabad(UP)7.0075656.204800484014.01
Karvi(UP)6.5030493.504780477535.22
Maudaha(UP)6.00-29.41532.004760480030.41
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)6.00900111.604800480013.21
Chandausi(UP)5.00NC419.004790478014.05
Bindki(UP)4.20110149.405030500033.07
Auraiya(UP)4.0033.33689.204910490037.54
Etah(UP)4.00-33.33792.504800475037.14
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)4.0033.33399.504735471530.26
Rura(UP)4.00NC985.604600450035.29
Bilsi(UP)3.70-7.5754.304780480527.47
Allahabad(UP)3.5016.67267.004800480014.29
Muzzafarnagar(UP)3.5016.67328.0051655150-
Badayoun(UP)3.20-20568.304775478013.15
Visnagar(Guj)3.10-56.34455.2446524125-14.81
Manasa(MP)3.00-2574.004600450028.96
Ballia(UP)3.0020326.504920490015.49
Jagnair(UP)3.00-81.25357.305220415035.58
Gurusarai(UP)2.60225122.104700470044.62
Orai(UP)2.50-16.67122.6049004800-
Soharatgarh(UP)2.5025258.60454045506.57
Meerut(UP)2.50-44.44157.005300525025.00
Kayamganj(UP)2.50-28.57519.604870485036.03
Devariya(UP)2.5025423.80455045406.56
Lucknow(UP)2.40NC2777.804750472015.85
Choubepur(UP)2.20-4.35123.805050504034.67
Rajkot(Guj)2.00-60775.104775475034.51
Bharthna(UP)2.0033.33150.404900480037.64
Sahiyapur(UP)1.805.88235.40454045206.95
Mainpuri(UP)1.80-18.18331.004859473035.35
Gondal(UP)1.7013.33215.704250425010.10
Pratapgarh(UP)1.50NC88.004410438013.08
Jahangirabad(UP)1.50NC465.404860484034.07
Ajuha(UP)1.507.14153.704800463015.66
Rasda(UP)1.50-16.67215.5049004775-
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)1.30-35308.005000528728.53
Atarra(UP)1.30-27.78130.604760473034.46
Bahraich(UP)1.30-18.75160.30430041509.69
Amroha(UP)1.20-45.45105.4047904780-
Baberu(UP)1.202098.304740470034.85
Achalda(UP)1.2020181.004900490048.48
Jangipura(UP)1.20-25152.804850478014.66
Unnao(UP)1.00NC94.204725470025.17
Gazipur(UP)1.00-54.55268.904850480014.39
Madhoganj(UP)0.90-25204.604630462524.46
Fatehabad(UP)0.8033.33120.604850495032.15
Fatehpur(UP)0.80-20189.105000479034.23
Atrauli(UP)0.7016.67127.204800480050.47
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)0.60-57.144.004640468540.39
Mustardoil
Meerut(UP)75.5011.033610.00116901166030.61
Saharanpur(UP)32.0014.294031.00113201135026.48
Aligarh(UP)30.00NC4108.00108001060025.58
Muzzafarnagar(UP)26.00-13.333172.50114001135027.09
Shamli(UP)26.00-16.133824.60114001131027.02
Hapur(UP)15.00-16.67192.001030010450-
Ghaziabad(UP)11.00NC2205.20115001140026.37
Rura(UP)11.0022.22335.80105001050038.16
Balarampur(WB)9.00119.5196.33126001240027.79
Ajuha(UP)7.00-12.5880.40110001050011.11
Pratapgarh(UP)4.00-20218.00126001255026.32
Dadri(UP)4.00NC378.00113001120024.86
Bahraich(UP)3.206.67200.20118501185016.06
Allahabad(UP)2.5066.67199.00108001070010.20
Pilibhit(UP)2.50NC343.20103001035012.20
Bindki(UP)2.502589.50110001100020.22
Bharthna(UP)2.4020171.40106501066018.33
Hardoi(UP)2.30-55.77405.80107001060012.75
Banda(UP)2.00-20149.70102001025013.84
Auraiya(UP)1.70NC142.30105501055016.57
Jangipura(UP)1.6014.29129.40117801147019.47
Kayamganj(UP)1.5050181.70112501120025.70
Gazipur(UP)1.5050215.10118001150019.31
Paliakala(UP)1.40NC161.5010625106109.09
Milak(UP)1.3018.18107.80103201032014.41
Mainpuri(UP)1.2020192.10104501048020.53
Gurusarai(UP)1.2010049.609685968519.57
Fatehpur(UP)1.10-8.33196.60112501116024.04
Mugrabaadshahpur(UP)1.101067.50114001140016.33
Bharuasumerpur(UP)1.00-33.33163.709700970014.12
Charra(UP)1.00-28.57127.901082010610-
Raibareilly(UP)1.002593.00109501090016.74
Achalda(UP)1.00-50205.00105001050017.98
Choubepur(UP)1.00-28.5777.40107801080018.79
Etah(UP)0.80-33.33143.20106001050022.54
Utraula(UP)0.60NC19.401220011500-
Sesamum(Sesame,Gingelly,til)
Rajkot(Guj)172.00-6.528415.901247512825-18.06
Botad(Bhabarkot)(Guj)48.10-44.71307.201265512755-15.75
Halvad(Guj)31.02-33.092266.4280007550-20.40
Bharuasumerpur(UP)30.00328.57326.5080007800-16.67
Kustagi(Kar)25.00-16.67197.0047007700-
Lalsot(Mandabari)(Raj)24.00242.86562.7086159091-7.76
Gangapurcity(Old Lal mandi)(Raj)20.2070880.4079808525-19.43
Deesa(Bhildi)(Guj)18.0038.46101.5082258000-13.42
Gangapur City(Raj)15.1034.821068.9084768513-14.38
Mahoba(UP)13.50-12.9722.9082108450-
Jasdan(Guj)7.00-56.25291.801240012500-9.82
Morbi(Guj)6.90-42.98100.907175722584.45
Visnagar(Guj)5.0056.259.5073006252-32.09
Vankaner(Guj)5.00117.39189.4075007000-21.05
Banda(UP)5.00-28.57222.5077507700-11.93
Siddhpur(Guj)4.37119.66.9373777562-19.17
Kadiri(Guj)3.40112.515.5080007400-16.67
Savarkundla(Guj)2.50-79.17577.201130011600-15.12
Mahuva(Station Road)(Guj)1.30-58.0620.7080007440-15.79
Laxmeshwar(Kar)1.00NC2.0086477212-
Thiryagadurgam(TN)0.80-50143.2085867111-17.73
Dhoraji(Guj)0.7016.6772.2080058130-19.99
Mothkur(UP)0.60-0.607775--
Soyabean
Manasa(MP)3356.00151.26777.004075326716.03
Khategaon(MP)598.80-13.4419134.6334003300NC
Dahod(Guj)571.40295.162681.80400040006.67
Mehrauni(UP)120.00-33.334376.0034003500-
Haveri(Kar)96.00-31.43813.00365036001.39
Dhamnod(MP)58.50963.6488.0035253515-0.56
Kalapipal(MP)55.0071.882627.0033503650-5.63
Dhoraji(Guj)35.30127.7496.803780373011.01
Kawardha(Cht)27.50147.75124.503450340015.00
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)12.00-25873.004950500010.61
Bhiloda(Guj)3.60-3.603825--
Sunflower
Lingasugur(Kar)19.00171.4326.00450049909.22
Yadgir(Kar)9.0020034.0032313338-
Suva(DillSeed)
Sami(Guj)1.60128.5767.4041504125-32.24

Published on October 19, 2020
