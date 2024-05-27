The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday that cyclone Remal is unlikely to delay the onset of the south-west monsoon over Kerala.

Sticking to its May 31 forecast for the monsoon to set in over Kerala, the IMD said rainfall will be above normal at 106 per cent of the long-period average (LPA) this year. Rainfall in June will be normal.

Cyclone Remal, which developed in the Bay of Bengal during the weekend, made a landfall on the coasts of West Bengal last night and has also hit Bangladesh hard, leading to the loss of lives and property.

While central and south peninsular India will receive above-normal rainfall (106% of LPA), the northwestern part, a key region for the production of kharif crops, will likely receive 108 per cent of the LPA rainfall. The north-eastern part of the country, however, will receive below-normal rainfall at less than 94 per cent of the LPA, the IMD said.