Other Prices

as on : 25-11-2019 02:25:56 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Gur(Jaggery)
Muzzafarnagar(UP)280.00-26.3212232.00261526200.58
Barhaj(UP)67.0011.675035.0029002950-19.22
Khatauli(UP)51.5041.1577.6022002280-
Mihipurwa(UP)42.00-34.381560.3021502250-
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)23.00-11.541519.0024002300-
Tamkuhi Road(UP)20.80177.331093.7024002800-31.43
Sandila(UP)20.00NC660.0028502900-
Siyana(UP)16.00-35.74158.6021002000-19.23
Firozabad(UP)12.00-18.9298.4027252770-
Chittoor(AP)10.00-75290.0030003000NC
Rompicherla(AP)10.00-50149.0025002000-
Jafarganj(UP)9.00-10245.5028002750-
Baraut(UP)8.00-11.111361.00270027003.85
Badayoun(UP)6.00-36.84359.203100308014.81
Gazipur(UP)6.0071.43401.70350035409.38
Naugarh(UP)4.5018.42226.20355034756.77
Khairagarh(UP)4.00150223.8025502520-
Viswan(UP)4.00-42.86286.0026002600-
Haathras(UP)4.00100184.803250360010.17
Rudauli(UP)3.80-13.64139.2035003480-
Gangoh(UP)3.50-7.89149.0024852520-
Channagiri(Kar)3.00-6.002608--
Chhibramau(Kannuj)(UP)2.60NC107.6030503050-4.69
Atarra(UP)2.00NC86.3034503460-
Fatehpur(UP)1.5015.3863.2036203680-0.28
Dadri(UP)1.50-2575.3030003100-1.64
Jahangirabad(UP)1.00NC67.20247524753.13
Sindholi(UP)1.00-5054.0022002200-
Anandnagar(UP)0.80-2079.803585356510.31
Achnera(UP)0.70NC30.5031903170-
MaidaAtta
Gauripur(ASM)30.00-14.291688.802660266012.24
Karimganj(ASM)25.0025490.00275027001.85
Rajgir
Pune(Khadiki)(Mah)15.00-40130.007440.00
SabuDan
Mumbai(Mah)132.00131.581794.0060006000-
Dadri(UP)6.00NC68.0036003550-
Gangoh(UP)1.30-18.755.8031503085-
WheatAtta
Gauripur(ASM)36.00202196.602500250019.05
Karimganj(ASM)25.0025730.002750270012.24
Published on November 25, 2019
TOPICS
agriculture