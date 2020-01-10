Other Prices

as on : 10-01-2020 03:14:23 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
Bran
Jafarganj(UP)14.00-14.002800--
DryFodder
Jafarganj(UP)15.00-30.001100--
Jhansi(UP)1.8012.56.80675680-
Ghee
Aligarh(UP)60.00NC440.0038950389500.65
Sultanpur(UP)2.50-5.0039900--
Kasganj(UP)1.80NC15.20396003960011.86
Jafarganj(UP)1.20-2.4045000--
Gramflour
Sultanpur(UP)3.00-7.007350--
Jafarganj(UP)3.00-3.006300--
Gur(Jaggery)
Lakhimpur(UP)3600.009.0940691.002970298015.56
Sitapur(UP)860.004.8812560.003460345037.30
Tikonia(UP)267.40-17.721733.70331033751.22
Muzzafarnagar(UP)120.002006163.002750305020.61
Chaandpur(UP)90.0028.572260.002900290026.09
Chittoor(AP)86.00-86.004000--
Mihipurwa(UP)80.0048.151361.6021502150NC
Barhaj(UP)80.00-11.112205.0030002950-2.60
Agra(UP)78.008.33995.003000305015.38
Ghaziabad(UP)70.007.69890.0028502850NC
Maigalganj(UP)60.00NC3294.0028502930-
Saharanpur(UP)52.00-3.71310.002930292024.15
Golagokarnath(UP)50.00NC1020.002900290016.00
Kanpur(Grain)(UP)45.00-101440.00295028509.26
Khair(UP)45.0080150.503050305012.96
Lucknow(UP)45.007.14764.003125310016.82
Aligarh(UP)40.0014.29795.003600350041.18
Khatauli(UP)38.50-13.48865.3025602600-
Bangalore(Kar)36.00-101065.004650465012.05
Muradabad(UP)30.00-14.291162.603200315022.14
Hardoi(UP)28.00100293.0027402860-
Mathura(UP)26.004535.003210322018.89
Buland Shahr(UP)24.00-4552.002790278013.88
Barabanki(UP)22.00-15.38577.003280328014.69
Vishalpur(UP)21.00-2.3373.403140314020.31
Etawah(UP)15.00-6.25265.003480348026.55
Shikohabad(UP)15.00200147.0022502260-10.71
Pilibhit(UP)14.20-2.74545.303260324524.90
Jhansi(UP)13.50867.1022852290-
Firozabad(UP)12.0041.18137.4030003050-
Mainpuri(UP)12.00-4.76152.40286028405.93
Madhoganj(UP)10.5050226.902830283020.43
Azamgarh(UP)10.00-20113.203400335012.40
Badayoun(UP)10.00-9.09361.603260325032.52
Kiratpur(UP)10.0025497.802650267015.22
Sandila(UP)9.50-5537.5028102815-
Jafarganj(UP)9.00NC115.00320032008.47
Bareilly(UP)8.0033.33158.703150312518.20
Bijnaur(UP)8.00-19.603160-31.67
Bindki(UP)8.00-55.56123.3032503160-
Gopiganj(UP)7.60-84.8114.6027002700-5.26
Mirzapur(UP)6.503079.00345034200.29
Kopaganj(UP)6.50-7.14113.903400335511.48
Bharuasumerpur(UP)6.00-9.803200--
Rudauli(UP)5.208.33140.3032803295-
Chandausi(UP)5.00NC84.503160316020.15
Kayamganj(UP)5.00-16.67278.50316031204.29
Lalitpur(UP)4.60-4.17165.6027502745-18.15
Khalilabad(UP)4.006033.30315030503.28
Kasganj(UP)3.80-5103.003140312018.05
Basti(UP)3.502532.203340334010.60
Jaunpur(UP)3.50NC47.403750376010.29
Tamkuhi Road(UP)3.50-56.25237.9024002400-25.00
Devariya(UP)3.20-8.5767.803450348025.45
Kosikalan(UP)3.106.972.7031253130-
Charra(UP)3.0036.3649.5031003000-38.00
Mahoba(UP)3.00NC45.9029652965-
Sultanpur(UP)3.00-2521.0037503750-
Haathras(UP)3.00NC77.50315030508.62
Kannauj(UP)3.00-6.2551.70290029007.41
Karvi(UP)3.00-14.2958.90320031602.89
Paliakala(UP)2.90-23.6825.902990292022.04
Rampur(UP)2.80-6.6723.903200314021.21
Etah(UP)2.60-13.3368.203120310017.29
Mothkur(UP)2.50-5.002500--
Partaval(UP)2.5066.6739.0030603060-
Puranpur(UP)2.50-66.67162.0031503150-
Tundla(UP)2.20-8.3331.20305030707.02
Jagnair(UP)2.0066.6718.8036403620-
Sardhana(UP)2.00-33.3351.002950285031.11
Dadri(UP)2.00NC41.5030503000-
Soharatgarh(UP)1.80-1051.40325032404.84
Sahiyapur(UP)1.70-1543.60335033508.41
Fatehpur(UP)1.60-5.8834.603620362523.97
Bewar(UP)1.60-46.6728.0029002600-
Baberu(UP)1.40-4415.4031003080-
Fatehpur Sikri(UP)1.201003.6030953105-
Sehjanwa(UP)1.20-14.2979.403325327014.66
Anandnagar(UP)1.0011.1142.203550354526.79
Khairagarh(UP)1.00-8027.6026502620-
Lalganj(UP)1.00254.0033503350-
Achalda(UP)1.00-16.6722.803400342021.21
Bilsi(UP)1.00NC7.4031503050-
Tulsipur(UP)1.00-1.003420--
Achnera(UP)0.9012.514.4029602950-
Wazirganj(UP)0.80NC14.3031503110-
Muskara(UP)0.60-14.295.4031503150NC
Ujhani(UP)0.60-6.703300-23.13
Khoya
Sultanpur(UP)3.00-20.0024500--
Jafarganj(UP)0.60-0.6023000--
MaidaAtta
Sultanpur(UP)400.00-410.002650--
Jafarganj(UP)12.00-12.003100--
Taramira
Jodhpur (Grain)(Mandor)(Raj)1.00-2.003500--
WheatAtta
Sultanpur(UP)4500.00-4520.002360--
Jafarganj(UP)90.00-90.002350--
Published on January 10, 2020
