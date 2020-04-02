Other Prices

as on : 02-04-2020 03:41:30 PM

Arrivals in tonnes;prices in Rs/quintal in domestic market.

ArrivalsPrice
Current%
change		Season
cumulative		ModalPrev.
Modal		Prev.Yr
%change
BunchBeans
Binny Mill (F&V), Bangalore(Kar)1.00-801196.0018001800-28.00
Davangere(Kar)1.00-2.001650--
Gur(Jaggery)
Tikonia(UP)190.1024.252385.40329033454.44
Mandya(Kar)110.00-110.003300--
Hasanpur(UP)75.00-39.02438.0027502730-
Mihipurwa(UP)58.8064.711823.802250225012.50
Lakhimpur(UP)50.00NC83891.003100308019.23
Barhaj(UP)39.005.413340.003320330015.68
Hargaon (Laharpur)(UP)31.0034.781346.0023002300-
Agra(UP)21.0051483.003000302019.52
Pilibhit(UP)20.00-20735.803020299515.49
Pandavapura(Kar)15.00-20.003200--
Gorakhpur(UP)15.00650282.8034003415-
Varanasi(Grain)(UP)15.0036.36336.003500350011.64
Bangalore(Kar)9.00-89.021485.0046504900-1.06
Manvi(Kar)9.00-59.09168.0045564258-
Firozabad(UP)7.60-10.59229.3031503070-
Barabanki(UP)5.30-79.62791.303380331015.36
Farukhabad(UP)4.50-25328.503100305021.57
Gazipur(UP)4.5050205.60350035007.69
Maur(UP)4.00-16.678.803425340015.13
Ballia(UP)4.00NC147.00345034509.52
Devariya(UP)4.00-4.76105.703450344515.00
Kopaganj(UP)4.00-16.67133.503425340016.10
Ajuha(UP)2.804034.403250325014.04
Lalitpur(UP)2.50-16.67196.8027902800-17.94
Chitwadagaon(UP)2.50NC35.5034303430-16.34
Belgaum(Kar)2.00-2.003150-10.53
Kosikalan(UP)2.0033.33104.3031003130-
Orai(UP)1.50-258.9029002850-
Utraula(UP)1.50-4012.7034003340-
Rasda(UP)1.50NC14.5034303420-
Chandoli(UP)1.2033.332.10350035006.06
Kannauj(UP)1.20-5276.903100295010.71
Shimoga(Kar)1.00-66.674.0032004300-
Atarra(UP)1.00-33.3369.1030503100-
Khalilabad(UP)1.00-66.6748.803450340018.97
Khurja(UP)1.00-60125.303220300028.80
Sahiyapur(UP)1.002555.503410345015.59
Jhijhank(UP)1.00-14.003060--
Anandnagar(UP)0.80-33.3369.703450346039.11
Unnao(UP)0.80-206.8030503025-
Published on April 02, 2020
TOPICS
agriculture